Hearts beat Dreams FC to win ST Nettey Cup

Striker Joseph Esso opened the scoring with a fantastic effort just outside the area after nine minutes.

After 35 minutes, the burly forward doubled their lead thanks to a deflection.

He shot from outside the 18-yard box and it took a ricochet which beat the keeper between the sticks for Dreams FC.

Dreams came back into the match in the 65th minute when they pulled one back from the spot.

Ernest Sowah was adjudged to have brought down Michael Amoah and Patrick Arthur made no mistake converting from the spot by sending Sowah the wrong way.