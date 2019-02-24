Home | News | Chelsea fans slam goalkeeeper Kepa for winking after refusing to be substituted by Maurizio Sarri

Chelsea fans slam goalkeeeper Kepa for winking after refusing to be substituted by Maurizio Sarri

Dan Soko

The Spaniard went down with cramp moments from the end of extra time after he made a full-length save from Sergio Aguero to keep the scores level.

Sarri readied substitute goalkeeper Willy Caballero but Kepa insisted he was able to carry on, much to the disgust of his manager who threw a water bottle to the floor in anger before making for the direction of the tunnel.

At the final whistle, Kepa attempted to convince a shocked audience he had matters under control by winking into the camera. The club’s record signing did, at least, make one save in the subsequent shootout from Leroy Sane but it wasn’t enough to prevent Manchester City from defending a major trophy for the first time in their history.

Sarri attempted to downplay the incident in his post match press conference, dismissing it as a mere misunderstanding, but Chelsea fans were not in such a forgiving mood…

Chelsea fans rage at Kepa Arrizabalaga
Chelsea fans rage at Kepa Arrizabalaga
Chelsea fans rage at Kepa Arrizabalaga 2

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Akufo-Addo Lauds Yaa Naa

February 24, 2019

Gov’t Unveils Activities To Mark 62nd Independence Day Celebration

February 24, 2019

‘Mahama Not Guaranteed Victory In 2020’

February 24, 2019

Mahama Leads NDC Into 2020 Polls

February 24, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: 5 Candidates Concede Defeat

February 24, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama Wins By 95%

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama In Comfortable Lead

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Results Updates

February 23, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Bayern Edge Past Hertha To Join Dortmund At Top

February 23, 2019

Messi Nets 50th Hat-Trick As Barcelona Snatch Win At Sevilla

February 23, 2019

Nigeria elections: Officers use mobile phone lights to count votes

February 23, 2019

NDC decides: NDC HQ votes massively for Mahama

February 23, 2019

Ghana seeking more investors to mine bauxite - President Akufo-Addo

February 23, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!