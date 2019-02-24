Home | News | Abednego Tetteh scores fourth league goal for Real Kashmir

Abednego Tetteh scores fourth league goal for Real Kashmir

Dan Soko

Following a cagey first half, Indian Arrows grabbed the imitative in the 76th minute through Amarjit Kiyam's artful penalty strike.

But the lead not last as Tetteh combined beautifully with Vicky Meitei to restore parity in the 82nd minute.

Real Kashmir looked to have sealed the win on the 90th minute after Scottish midfielder Mason Robertson connected to Meitei's low cut-back pass.

However, the hosts rallied just a minute later to pick a point from the match courtesy Indian midfielder Rahul Kannoly Praveen.

Tetteh enjoyed full throttle for the Kashmir-based side as they reclaimed their 2nd position from East Bengal who have have two games in hand.

Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor.

