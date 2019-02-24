Mosquito 'bites' Osafo Maafo over his comments on vigilantism

General News of Monday, 25 February 2019

Source: yen.com.gh

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary, NDC

The general secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has taken the senior minister, Yaw Osafo Maafo, to the cleaners for his recent comments on vigilantism.

Mynewsgh.com reports that he said Maafo’s comments prove that his “mind has gone back.”

In an interview with Nhyira FM, he further noted, “I have been in parliament with the senior minister and I wonder how somebody like Osafo Maafo will think in this line.”

Nketia, also known as General Mosquito passed the comments after Maafo expressed surprise at recent conduct of former president John Mahama.

In an interaction with diplomats, Mahama reportedly showed a video of the violence that plagued the recent Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.

In the course of the by-election, some people sustained injuries, amidst reports of violence that disturbed the voting process in some electoral areas.

Lydia Seyram Alhassan, who represented the New Patriotic Party (NPP), however, won the election, beating her closest rival, Delali Kwesi Brempong of the NDC.

According to Osafo Maafo, showing a video of the violence painted Ghana black in the eyes of the international community.

This did not go down well with Mosquito, who countered by expressing his surprise at Maafo’s comments.