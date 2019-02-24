Home | News | Mosquito 'bites' Osafo Maafo over his comments on vigilantism

Mosquito 'bites' Osafo Maafo over his comments on vigilantism

Dan Soko

General News of Monday, 25 February 2019

Source: yen.com.gh

NKETIA FEESJohnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary, NDC

The general secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has taken the senior minister, Yaw Osafo Maafo, to the cleaners for his recent comments on vigilantism.

Mynewsgh.com reports that he said Maafo’s comments prove that his “mind has gone back.”

In an interview with Nhyira FM, he further noted, “I have been in parliament with the senior minister and I wonder how somebody like Osafo Maafo will think in this line.”

Nketia, also known as General Mosquito passed the comments after Maafo expressed surprise at recent conduct of former president John Mahama.

In an interaction with diplomats, Mahama reportedly showed a video of the violence that plagued the recent Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.

In the course of the by-election, some people sustained injuries, amidst reports of violence that disturbed the voting process in some electoral areas.

Lydia Seyram Alhassan, who represented the New Patriotic Party (NPP), however, won the election, beating her closest rival, Delali Kwesi Brempong of the NDC.

According to Osafo Maafo, showing a video of the violence painted Ghana black in the eyes of the international community.

This did not go down well with Mosquito, who countered by expressing his surprise at Maafo’s comments.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Akufo-Addo Lauds Yaa Naa

February 24, 2019

Gov’t Unveils Activities To Mark 62nd Independence Day Celebration

February 24, 2019

‘Mahama Not Guaranteed Victory In 2020’

February 24, 2019

Mahama Leads NDC Into 2020 Polls

February 24, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: 5 Candidates Concede Defeat

February 24, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama Wins By 95%

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama In Comfortable Lead

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Results Updates

February 23, 2019

MOST POPULAR

NDC Ablekuma South presidential primary 'excellent' - Constituency Chairman

February 23, 2019

NDC Votes: Massive turn out at Odododiodio

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries; Counting of votes underway

February 23, 2019

Voting at Ablekuma North Constituency went on smoothly

February 23, 2019

NDC presidential primaries take-off smoothly in Central Region

February 23, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!