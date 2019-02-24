Akufo-Addo cautions soldiers against Ponzi schemes

General News of Monday, 25 February 2019

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Presiden Akufo-Addo performing the tape cutting ceremony when he addressed Service Chiefs, Officers

PRESIDENT NANA Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has made a passionate plea to members of the Ghana Armed Forces to be mindful of their investment choices describing as unrealistic investment offers that promise high returns.

The President made the appeal when he addressed Service Chiefs, Officers and Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces at the Burma Hall at the Burma Camp on February 2, 2019.

“As I sit here, I would like to turn 15% returns on my small monies every month, I would love it, but it is not realistic. So the plea I am making is that whenever you hear schemes that come to say they are going to give you money that is extraordinary in its returns, you have to be careful about patronizing it” the President said in answer to a question posed by an officer about what the President can do help officers and staff of the Armed Forces who have lost their investments as a result of joining one investment scheme or the other.

Reequipping and Retooling the Armed Forces

Addressing Service Chiefs, Officers and Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces at an early event at the Recce Square at Burma Camp, to present some 140 vehicles to the Forces, President Akufo Addo said “the 50 buses, 40 Toyota Hard body vehicles, 50 Toyota Hilux Pick Ups, forms part of his government’s efforts at reequipping and retooling the Armed Forces with their much-needed logistics to help them readily discharge their functions more efficiently and more effectively”.

Commitment to Armed Forces

President Akufo-Addo reiterated his administration’s Commitment to the Ghana Armed Forces indicating that it is unwavering and that the agenda to furnish the Forces with their many needs and wants is on cause.

As part of the visit to the headquarters of the Ghana Armed Forces as the Commander in Chief, President Akufo-Addo commissioned the newly refurbished Command Officers Mess.