Home | News | Akufo-Addo cautions soldiers against Ponzi schemes

Akufo-Addo cautions soldiers against Ponzi schemes

Dan Soko

General News of Monday, 25 February 2019

Source: starrfm.com.gh

NITIWUL NANA 696x464Presiden Akufo-Addo performing the tape cutting ceremony when he addressed Service Chiefs, Officers

PRESIDENT NANA Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has made a passionate plea to members of the Ghana Armed Forces to be mindful of their investment choices describing as unrealistic investment offers that promise high returns.

The President made the appeal when he addressed Service Chiefs, Officers and Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces at the Burma Hall at the Burma Camp on February 2, 2019.

“As I sit here, I would like to turn 15% returns on my small monies every month, I would love it, but it is not realistic. So the plea I am making is that whenever you hear schemes that come to say they are going to give you money that is extraordinary in its returns, you have to be careful about patronizing it” the President said in answer to a question posed by an officer about what the President can do help officers and staff of the Armed Forces who have lost their investments as a result of joining one investment scheme or the other.

Reequipping and Retooling the Armed Forces

Addressing Service Chiefs, Officers and Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces at an early event at the Recce Square at Burma Camp, to present some 140 vehicles to the Forces, President Akufo Addo said “the 50 buses, 40 Toyota Hard body vehicles, 50 Toyota Hilux Pick Ups, forms part of his government’s efforts at reequipping and retooling the Armed Forces with their much-needed logistics to help them readily discharge their functions more efficiently and more effectively”.

Commitment to Armed Forces

President Akufo-Addo reiterated his administration’s Commitment to the Ghana Armed Forces indicating that it is unwavering and that the agenda to furnish the Forces with their many needs and wants is on cause.

As part of the visit to the headquarters of the Ghana Armed Forces as the Commander in Chief, President Akufo-Addo commissioned the newly refurbished Command Officers Mess.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Akufo-Addo Lauds Yaa Naa

February 24, 2019

Gov’t Unveils Activities To Mark 62nd Independence Day Celebration

February 24, 2019

‘Mahama Not Guaranteed Victory In 2020’

February 24, 2019

Mahama Leads NDC Into 2020 Polls

February 24, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: 5 Candidates Concede Defeat

February 24, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama Wins By 95%

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama In Comfortable Lead

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Results Updates

February 23, 2019

MOST POPULAR

'Strong, united' NDC's Flagstaff House march unstoppable – Mahama

February 24, 2019

"Nothing will stop us from regaining power"- NDC flagbearer John Mahama

February 24, 2019

CAF CC: Kotoko Is Here For Serious Business Against Nkana FC – C.K. Akunnor

February 24, 2019

Barcelona coach loses faith in Kevin-Prince Boateng

February 24, 2019

FDA arrests seven drug peddlers, seizes 1,285 unregistered products

February 24, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!