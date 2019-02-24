Home | News | GFA denies $7.2 million AFCON budget

GFA denies $7.2 million AFCON budget

Dan Soko

Sports News of Monday, 25 February 2019

Source: ghananewsagency.org

Dr Kofi Amoah Normalisation Cttee Dr Kofi Amoah, the President, GFA Normalisation Committee

The Normalisation Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has denied media reports suggesting that it has presented a budget of $7.2 million to the government for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

A statement signed by Mr. Dan Kwaku Yeboah, Spokesperson of the Committee said, “we wish to state unambiguously that the said publications are false.

“The Normalization Committee has not submitted any budget to government for the impending competition and would like to alert the general public to disregard any such reports,” it stated.

It said reports that, per diem for the Black Stars players, has been increased from $100 to $150 was also untrue.

It said the public is hereby informed that at the appropriate time the approved budget for AFCON 2019 will be announced soon.

