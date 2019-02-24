Home | News | ‘Oldman’ Osafo Maafo has an ‘archaic’ mind — Asiedu Nketia blasts

‘Oldman’ Osafo Maafo has an ‘archaic’ mind — Asiedu Nketia blasts

Dan Soko

General News of Monday, 25 February 2019

Source: mynewsgh.com

Osafo Maafo TalkingSenior Minister, Yaw Osafo Maafo

The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia has attacked the intelligence of the Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Maafo describing the latter’s position on vigilantism in the country as ‘archaic’.

“I used to know him for the past twenty and per what he is saying, it is clear to me his mind has gone back”, Mr.Johnson Asiedu Nketia observed during a one-on-one interview on Kumasi-based Nhyira FM political talk show monitored by MyNewsGh.com.

The Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Maafo has condemned former President John Dramani Mahama for painting a gloomy picture of the country to some members of the diplomatic community in Ghana by showing videos of violence that characterized the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.

Describing his act as unpatriotic and shameful, the Senior Minister said it is unacceptable for a former Head of State to stoop so low in tarnishing the image of the country to foreigners with the aim of painting the Akufo-Addo-led government black just so he gains favour from them.

“I have been in parliament with the Senior Minister and I wonder how somebody like Osafo Maafo will think in this line”, the NDC Chief Scribe popularly called General Mosquito told host, Aduanaba Kofi hours before some thugs in NDC clashed resulting the death of one person and one on critical condition at Komfo Anokye Teaching.

Meanwhile, the NDC General Secretary has said, the party will cooperate with the police to identify the perpetrators of last week’s shooting incident at their Kumasi office.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia said the police are free to deal with the assailants if identified in accordance with law and the party will not impede in that process.

“We have indicated that crime has no party colours. We don’t know who perpetrated this but because of the presence of the eyewitness, I am sure it will not be difficult for the police to get people to identify the perpetrators.

“Whoever did this should be picked up and dealt with according to law,” he added.

