Performance of Ghanaian players abroad

Sports News of Monday, 25 February 2019

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

Karim Sadat

European football specialist, Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings to you a comprehensive update on how Ghanaian players performed abroad in their respective leagues this weekend

As the season progresses, players will be looking for more play time as the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations draws nearer

I start off with Dauda Mohammed who scored on his full debut for Dutch top-flight side Vitesse when they defeated Emmen 3-0 on Sunday

Karim Sadat also scored a brace for Halmstad against IK Sirius in the Swedish Cup over the weekend

Winful Cobbinah scored his second goal of the season for KF Tirana in their 2-1 win over Skenderbeu in the league

I bring to you a breakdown of how Ghanaian players fared in their respective leagues

ENGLAND

In the Premier League, Jeffrey Schlupp was impressive for Crystal Palace as they thrashed Leicester City at the King Power Stadium by 4-1. Schlupp played 90 minutes whilst his fellow compatriot Jordan Ayew was introduced into the game in the 86th minute. Daniel Amartey missed the game for the home side due to injury.

Cristian Astu played nine minutes for Newcastle in their 2-0 win over Huddersfield

In the Championship, Andy Yiadom lasted 90 minutes for Reading as they drew 1-1 with Rotherham.

Albert Adomah was introduced into the game in the 83rd minute as Aston Villa picked a point against Stoke City. The game ended 1-1

In League One, Tarique Fosu was introduced into the game for Charlton Athletic in the 61st minute as they won 2-1 against AFC Wimbledon

Joe Dodo was introduced into the game in the 73rd minute for Blackpool as they lost to Oxford United by a lone goal

In League Two, Hiram Boateng missed Exeter City 2-1 win over Crewe due to injury

Koby Arthur was substituted in the 78th minute as Macclesfield Town they drew 1-1 with Crawley. Enock Andoh was left out of Macclesfield matchday squad

In the National League, Bernard Mensah played 90 minutes for Aldershot in their 1-0 win over Braintree

Nana Owusu played the last 15 minutes for Maidenhead in their 1-0 win at Leyton Orient.

SPAIN

Kevin-Prince Boateng was not included in Barcelona’s matchday squad against Seville in the La Liga this weekend

Thomas Partey was introduced into the game in 73rd minute as Atletico Madrid defeated Villareal by 2-0

Mubarak Wakaso was introduced into the game in the 75th minute as Alaves drew at home against Celta Vigo

Raphael Dwamena played 18 minutes for Levante as they lost to Real Madrid. The game ended 2-1 in favor of Real

In the Segunda Division, Sulley Muntari is yet to make his debut for Albacete Balompie as they drew against Oviedo at home

Richard Boateng warmed the bench for AD Alcorcon in their 2-0 win over Las Palmas

Iddrisu Baba Mohammed was introduced into the game in the 73rd minute as Mallorca drew 2-2 against Tenerife

ITALY

Kwadwo Asamoah was introduced into the game in the 61st minute as Inter Milan drew against Fiorentina. The game ended 3-3

Afriyie Acquah played 66 minutes for Empoli as they lost to AC Milan by 3-0

Yusif Rahman Chibsah lasted 75 minutes for Frosinone Calcio as they lost 3-2 against AS Roma at home

Claud Agyapong played 90 minutes for Sassuolo as they drew 1-1 against Spal. Alfred Duncan was sent off after receiving a red card in the 29th minute

In Serie B, Bright Addai played 90 minutes for Ascoli as they won 1-0 against Cremonese.

Bright Gyamfi was an unused substitute as Benevento drew 1-1 with Foggia

In the Serie C, Ransford Selasi warmed the bench for Fano Juventus as they lost to Monza by a lone goal

Bismarck Ngissah was unused substitute for Viterbese in their 2-0 win over Catania.

INDIA

Abednego Tetteh was on target for Real Kashmir in their 2-2 stalemate with India Arrows in the Indian I-League

FRANCE

Majeed Waris lasted 87 minutes for Nantes in their 1-0 win over Bordeaux

Baba Rahman lasted 90 minutes for Reims in their 4-2 win over Montpellier HSC

In the Ligue 2, Ebenezer Assifuah was not included in Le Havre squad against Troyes

Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in pole as Sochaux lost by 2-0 against Orleans

GERMANY

Issah Abass was once again left out of FSV Mainz 05 matchday squad as they defeat Schalke by 3-0 at home

Derrick Luckassen missed Hertha Berlin game against Bayern Munich through injury.

In the Bundesliga II, David Atanga was introduced into the game in the 84th minute as Greuther Furth drew at home against Heindenham. Gideon Jung was not included in the visitors match day squad

Bernard Tekpetey played 90 minutes for Paderborn as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Magdeburg

In the Budesliga III, Bernard Kyere played 90 minutes for Fortuna Koln in their 1-0 win over Jena. Team mate Christopher Antwi was not included in the match day squad

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh and Agyemang Diawusie featured for SV Wehen in their 2-0 defeat by Wehen

Phil Ofosu-Ayeh was unused substitute in Wurzburger Kickers 2-0 win over Wehen

Braydon Manu enjoyed 90 minutes for Hallescher in their 2-0 win over Osnabruck

Kelvin Weidlich played 90 minutes for Energie Cottbus in their 2-1 loss to 1860 Munich

Erich Berko warmed the bench as SG Dynamo Dresden lost to Darmsdat by 2-0

THE NETHERLANDS

Dauda Mohammed scored on his full debut for Dutch top-flight side Vitesse when they defeated Emmen 3-0 on Sunday.

Leeroy Owusu played 90 minutes for De Graafschap in their 3-0 win over Zolle

AZ Alkmaar. Myron Boadu was not included in AZ Alkmaar matchday squad

Cody Gakpo lasted 45 minutes for PSV as they drew 1-1 with Feyenoord

Jonathan Opoku was introduced into the game in the 84th minute as VVV Venlo lost by a lone goal to Heracles

In the Eerste Divisie, Rodney Antwi was unused substitute in FC Voledem 3-3 draw against Waalwijk

Asumah Abubakar was an unused substitute for Maastricht in their 2-1 loss against Den Bosch

Kevin Luckassen played 90 minutes in Almere City 5-0 heavy defeat against Nijmegen

ALBIANIA

Winful Cobbinah scored in KF Tirana’s 2-1 win over Skenderbeu. Fellow compatriot Vicent Atingah received a booking in the game

AUSTRIA

Samuel Tetteh was introduced into the game in the dying minutes as LASK Links defeated Austria Vienna by 2-0

BELGIUM

Bernard Kumordzi played 90 minutes for KV Kortrijk as well as scored a goal for his side as they thrashed Waasland-Beveren by 6-2. Nana Ampomah missed the game for the losing side due to injury.

Nana Akwesi Asare was not included in KAA Gent 2-1 win over St. Leige

Eric Ocansey missed KAS Eupen 3-2 defeat by Weregem due to injury

Joseph Aidoo played the entire duration for KRC Genk as they were held to a draw at home by Royal Antwerp. Aidoo was booked in the game whilst fellow compatriot Joseph Paintsil saw 17 minutes of action for Genk. Daniel Opare also played 90 minutes for Antwerp

Samuel Asamoah and Elton Acolatse lasted the entire duration for Sint Truiden in their 3-1 win over Charleroi

In the Proximux League, loss against KV Mechelen. Divine Naah missed the game for the losers through injury for KV Mechelen as they were hammered 5-0 by St. Gillose

Ernest Agiyiri played 90 minutes for Tubize as they lost 3-1 to Leuven. Kamal Sowah again missed OH Leuven matchday squad due to injury.

BULGARIA

Edwin Gyasi was sent off in the 43rd minute as CSKA Sofia lost to Levski Sofia by a lone goal.

Samuel Inkoom was an unused substitute for Dunav Ruse as they lost to Beroe by a lone goal

CROATIA

Maxwell Acosty played full throttle for NK Rijeka as they won 4-2 over Rudes in the HNL. Acosty scored in the game for Rijeka

Nasiru Moro was not included in NK Gorica matchday squad as drew 0-0 against Hajdak Split

CZECH REPUBLIC

Emmanuel Antwi played full period of action for Pribram as they lost 2-0 to Sigma Olomuc

CYPRUS

Benjamin Asamoah was not included in the matchday squad for Doxa as they lost to Paphos by a lone goal

DENMARK

Danny Amankwaah lasted 54 minutes for Sonderjyske in their 3-0 loss against Aalborg.

Godsway Donyoh last 57 minutes for FC Nordsjaelland in their 3-1 win over Vejle. Donyoh scored in the game but was substituted by Abdul Mumin in the second half

Sadiq Ibrahim, Kudus Mohammed and Gideon Mensah missed the action for Nordsjaelland.

HUNGARY

Reagy Ofosu played 90 minutes for Haladas in their 1-0 loss against Mol Vidi.

MEXICO

Clifford Aboagye lasted 87th minutes for Atlas in their 1-0 loss against U.A.N.L Tigres

PORTUGAL

Alhassan Wakaso played 90 minutes whilst Joseph Amoah last for 51 minutes for Vitoria Guimaraes as they were held to a draw against Setubal. Henry Medarious missed the action for Guimaraes through injury.

Emmanuel Hackman was not included in Portimonense matchday squad as they were held to a 1-1 draw against Aves

Ahmed Said Ahmed was not included in Rio Ave matchday squad against Boavista

Kwame Nsor was introduced into the game in the 83rd minute for Academico Viseu in their 4-0 win over Braga B

Abdul Aziz Yakubu played 90 minutes for Guimaraes B as they were held to a goalless draw against Varzim

ROMANIA

Isaac Donkor warmed the bench for U Craiova 1948 CS as they lost to FCSB

SERBIA

Boakye Yiadom was unused substitute for Red Star Belgrade in their 1-0 win over. Rashid Sumaila was left out of the matchday squad.

Samuel Owusu lasted 76 minutes for Cukaricki in their 3-0 win over FK Vozdovac

SCOTLAND

Thomas Agyepong missed Hibernian 4-2 win over Dundee due to injury.

SLOVAKIA

Mitch Apau was left out of Slovan Bratislava match day squad against Sered

Benson Annang was left out of MSK Zilina match squad in their 1-0 win over Senica. Edmund Addo was introduced into the game in the 83rd minute for the losing side. Patrick Addo was not included in the match day squad.

Mohammed Lamine and Osman Bukari featured for Trencin in their 3-1 defeat by Z.Moravce. Bukari got the consolation for his side

Sadat Sulley lasted 54 minutes for Michalovce as they were held to a draw against Nitra

SWEDEN

Karim Sadat scored a brace for Halmstad against IK Sirius in the Swedish Cup. Thomas Boakye also featured for Halmstad but was substituted in the game

Patrick Kpozo last 90 minutes for Ostersunds in their 3-2 defeat by Karlstad. Mensiro was introduced into the game in the 81st minute for the losing side

Nasiru Mohammed lasted 70 minutes for Hacken BK in their 4-0 win over Rosengard. Kwame Kizito was unused substitute in the game for Hacken BK.

SWITZERLAND

Nuhu Musah lasted 33 minutes for St. Gallen as they drew 2-2 against Sion. Majeed Ashimeru was left out of the matchday squad

In the Challenge League, Kwadwo Duah was introduced into late in the game as Servette picked a win over Kries by 3-0

TURKEY

Lumor Agbenyenu missed the game for Gotzepe in their 3-1 defeat by Trabzonspor. Caleb Ekuban lasted 86 minutes for the winners

Bernard Mensah played 90 minutes for Kayserispor in their 1-0 win over Konyaspor. Asamoah Gyan was unused substitute in the game