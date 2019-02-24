Nkana FC's Richard Ocran and Mussa Muhamad suspended for Asante Kotoko away clash

Sports News of Monday, 25 February 2019

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

Richard Ocran

Ghanaian defender Richard Ocran will miss NKana FC's CAF Confederation Cup reverse fixture against Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday 9 March, 2019 due to suspension.

Ocran picked a second yellow after he elbowed Yacouba in retaliation and the referee gave him the marching orders in the 75th minute.

Muhamad, a Kenya international, has also picked up two yellow cards and will serve the mandatory one-match ban.

Nkana FC won the first leg 3-1 at the Nkana Sports Stadium on Sunday with goals from Freddie Tshimenga who scored from the penalty spot and Ronald ‘Sate Sate’ Kampamba getting a brace on the day.

Asante Kotoko's consolation was scored by Yacouba Sogne with a superb free-kick in the first half.