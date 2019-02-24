Nkana FC's Richard Ocran and Mussa Muhamad suspended for Asante Kotoko away clash

Sports News of Monday, 25 February 2019
Source: GHANAsoccernet.com
Richard Ocran
Ghanaian defender Richard Ocran will miss NKana FC's CAF Confederation Cup reverse fixture against Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday 9 March, 2019 due to suspension.
Ocran picked a second yellow after he elbowed Yacouba in retaliation and the referee gave him the marching orders in the 75th minute.
Muhamad, a Kenya international, has also picked up two yellow cards and will serve the mandatory one-match ban.
Nkana FC won the first leg 3-1 at the Nkana Sports Stadium on Sunday with goals from Freddie Tshimenga who scored from the penalty spot and Ronald ‘Sate Sate’ Kampamba getting a brace on the day.
Asante Kotoko's consolation was scored by Yacouba Sogne with a superb free-kick in the first half.
Comments:
|Courtesy of GHANAsoccernet.com - Ghana's leading football news website. Click for more news.
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article