CAF CC: Nkana FC whip Asante Kotoko to top Group C

Dan Soko

Sports News of Monday, 25 February 2019

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Ronald Kampambaplay videoRonald Kampamba

Zambia giants Nkana FC whipped Ghanaian side Asante Kotoko in the CAF Confederation Cup Group Cu clash to go top of the table after their round of matches.

The Porcupine Warriors failed to live up to the hype cementing the unbeaten run of the Zambians at the Nkana Stadium in Kitwe.

A brace from Ronald Kampamba and one from Freddy Tshimenga were all that Nkana needed and not even Songne Yacouba’s brilliant finish could save the Ghanaian side.

Abdul Ganiu Ismail brought down forward Walter Bwalya inside the box and Freddy Tshimenga stepped up the score.

Burkina Faso import Songné Yacouba restored parity for the Porcupine Warriors with a blistering free-kick two minutes later.

Ronald “Sate Sate” Kampamba restored the lead for the Likulu side three minutes afterwards after connecting a headed pass from Bwalya.

Kampamba increased the lead for the home side in the 53rd minute after heading home a Gift Zulu cross.

Nkana FC were reduced to ten men after Ghanaian defender Richard Ocran was sent off in the 73rd minute following a second caution.

The Zambian giants now lead the group with 6 points and will be traveling to Kumasi to tackle Asante Kotoko in their next fixture next week.

