Akonnor blames defensive errors for Kotoko’s defeat

Sports News of Monday, 25 February 2019

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

C.K. Akonnor

The head coach of Asante Kotoko C.K. Akonnor has blamed defensive errors for his side’s defeat to Nkana FC in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Porcupine Warriors suffered their second defeat in the group stages in Zambia as Nkana whipped them by 3-1.

Speaking to the media after the game, Akonnor blamed his defenders for committing errors at the back and also their failure to contain the opponent’s crosses in their box.

‘’We lost today’s game because my team made a lot of defensive errors that proved costly. Nkana made a lot of good crosses in the box that we failed to contain.

“We were under a lot of pressure before the game, the pressure will be even more now that we have lost. But we have to accept it in good faith and concentrate on the next game,” Akonnor noted.

Asante Kotoko will face Nkana FC in the reverse fixture on Sunday 3rd March at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.