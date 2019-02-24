Naming of capitals of new regions: Former NALAG President lauds Akufo-Addo

General News of Monday, 25 February 2019

Former president of National Association of Local Authorities of Ghana (NALAG), Alhaji Mohammed Kwaku Doku has lauded President Akufo-Addo for settling on Goaso, the capital of the Asunafo North municipality as the capital for newly created Ahafo Region.

“The President did no mistake to name Goaso as the regional capital”, Alhaji Mohammad Kwaku Doku exclusively told MyNewsGh.com reporter in Goase, formally in the Brong Ahafo Region.

According to the immediate past Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the area, traditional rulers and the people of Goaso have yearned for that area to become the capital.

“Goaso is ahead of other towns such as Mim, Duayaw Nkwanta, Bechem, Hwidiem and Kenyasi and it was not surprising when the President presented the Constitutional Instrument which gave legal backing to the creation of the region with the area as the capital”.

“I have this opinion not because I am from Goaso. I am only stating facts” the former MCE under erstwhile John Mahama administration said.

Hwidiem and Kenyasi reportedly presented a joint petition to the President to make the two towns, which are about three kilometres apart, the common regional capital.

According to Alhaji Mohammad Kwaku Doku, Goaso municipality has a population of about 130,502, according to 2010 projections and a population density of 79.5 persons per square kilometres.