Friends, family of late Komla Dumor commemorate 5 years of legend’s passing

General News of Monday, 25 February 2019

Source: Charles Ayitey

Komla Dumor died at age 41 in London

Friends and family of the late Joy FM and BBC presenter, Komla Dumor, on Sunday, commemorated the 5th anniversary of his death in an all-white memorial service at the Holy Spirit Cathedral at Adabraka in Accra.

The service, which adds up to events outlined to mark the 5th anniversary, saw congregants pray for the late presenter as they wished God’s grace and strength for the family.

Using Komla’s life as an example, the Presiding Minister for the service, Rev. Father Wisdom Larwe, who also is a cousin to the late iconic broadcaster, asked Christians to strive to love one’s enemy just as Christ did.

Rev. Father Wisdom Larwe told Joy News the service for the legendary broadcaster was highly emotional for him.

“The memory of Komla’s passing relives. I nearly got emotional during the mass. He meant so much to me,” he revealed.

The memorial service symbolised the celebration of a life well lived, although it ended at 41 years old.

Wife of the late broadcaster, Kwansema Dumor, was thankful to Ghanaians for the love and support showed her and the children.

She advised the youth to strive to be influential in their endeavours just as the late Komla Dumor was to “cultivate the habit of reading and the passion to go for your dreams,” because “ that’s what made Komla special.”

Kwaku Sintim-Misa, known in public as "KSM", a Ghanaian talk show host and author, said the memorial “does not end Komla Dumor’s influence on my life and that of many others.”

Komla Dumor, who died on Saturday, January 18, 2014, at age 41 in London, was described by many as a man of peace who had the interest of his people at heart.

With the cheers and warm wishes from this memorial, it’s clear for all to see that his legacies still lives on.

[embedded content]