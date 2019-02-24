Home | News | Religion Is A Fairy Story For Those Afraid Of The Dark— The Late Stephen Hawking

Religion Is A Fairy Story For Those Afraid Of The Dark— The Late Stephen Hawking

Dan Soko

I think I have one or two articles on the problem of suffering, but I feel strongly that I need to revisit it.

Studying the Bible, particularly the New Testament, I noticed how Paul looked at the problem with much understanding. Each time I come across him speaking about the problem, he's speaking out of knowledge. He says something like, ‘I know’ or ‘we know.’ Part of the reason(s) we claim, as Christians, that our worldview makes sense of the problem of suffering is the knowledge we have.

Just listen to someone ask about the problem of suffering. I find that he's looking for an answer that would ultimately take away his ignorance. Just like John Lennox, I find Stephen Hawking’s view of religion wrong. (I can only speak for the Christian faith). He said, ‘religion is a fairy story for people afraid of the dark.’ No, no, no.

The Christian faith is not like that. Like I already said, those asking about the problem of suffering are looking for answers that would ultimately take away their ignorance. They are not, as suggested by Stephen Hawking, people afraid of the dark. Rather, they're people willing to step into the light.

Isn't it amazing that Paul’s first encounter with the light changed his entire worldview? Like many, Paul wasn't preparing to step into the light. Perhaps that's why he calls himself one abnormally born. He, when the light shone on him, was exposed to the knowledge and truth of God.

Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."

Reproduction is authorised provided the author's permission is granted.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Akufo-Addo Lauds Yaa Naa

February 24, 2019

Gov’t Unveils Activities To Mark 62nd Independence Day Celebration

February 24, 2019

‘Mahama Not Guaranteed Victory In 2020’

February 24, 2019

Mahama Leads NDC Into 2020 Polls

February 24, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: 5 Candidates Concede Defeat

February 24, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama Wins By 95%

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama In Comfortable Lead

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Results Updates

February 23, 2019

MOST POPULAR

'Strong, united' NDC's Flagstaff House march unstoppable – Mahama

February 24, 2019

FDA arrests seven drug peddlers, seizes 1,285 unregistered products

February 24, 2019

Barcelona coach loses faith in Kevin-Prince Boateng

February 24, 2019

"Nothing will stop us from regaining power"- NDC flagbearer John Mahama

February 24, 2019

Asante Kotoko suffer crushing defeat to ten-man Zambian side

February 24, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!