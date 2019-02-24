Government unveils packed activities to mark this year's Independence Day celebrations

General News of Monday, 25 February 2019

Government has announced that this year’s 62nd Independence Anniversary celebration will take place from February 28 to March 8.

Deputy Information Minister, Pius Enam-Hadzide, said the Special Guest of Honour for the event is the President of Niger, Mahamadou Issoufou.

Addressing journalists in Accra on Sunday 2019, he said the theme for this year’s celebration is “Celebrating Peace and Unity”.

“The theme consolidates the success made in achieving peace and unity among the people of the North and also reiterates the fact that Ghana will continue to be the beacon of hope while remaining peaceful,” he said.

He added that Ghana will continue to protect “its enviable record of being one of the most peaceful countries in Africa.”

President Akufo-Addo during his State of the Nation Address to Parliament last Thursday announced that the 62nd National Independence Celebrations will be hosted in the Northern Regional Capital Tamale at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium on March 6.

The celebration will be happening some few months after the President settled the age-long chieftaincy dispute in Dagbon. The conflict has had a debilitating effect on the progress of the region for almost two decades.

The Tamale celebrations will, therefore, be a historic one particularly because it will be the first time the national celebration has been held outside of the Greater Accra region.

“Government is, however, optimistic that moving the celebration to Tamale will do a lot of good to the people of the North. It will not only boost the local economy but also serve as an opportunity for the region to showcase its rich and diverse cultural heritage while canvassing for more developmental projects. It will promote local content and tourism,” Deputy Minister added.

Meanwhile, the National Celebrations Planning Committee has unveiled the anniversary logo for this year’s celebration.

The logo which is the figure 62 with an ‘Adinkra’ symbol as ‘Bi nkabi’ to wit ‘one does not bite the other’ which resonate with the theme of peace and living in harmony.

Below are key activities leading up to the event

Christianborg Crossroad shooting Incident – February 28.

Flag hoisting day, nationwide – March 1.

Muslim prayer and thanksgiving – March 1.

Tamale Peace Concert at the Jubilee Park – March 2.

Year of Return – March 2.

Christian Prayer and Thanksgiving, all churches – March 3.

“Rep the North”, Northern Wear Day/nationwide – March 5.

Reenactment of the Declaration of Independence at old Polo Grounds – March 5.

62nd Anniversary fireworks by the Ghana Military at various locations before midnight – March 5.

Independence Day Parade at Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium at 8 am – March 6.