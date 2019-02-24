Things are hard under Akufo-Addo; Mahama may win 2020 poll — Irbard Ibrahim

General News of Monday, 25 February 2019

Nana Addo, Irbard Ibrahim and Mahama

Security Analyst Irbard Ibrahim has said the 2020 election is not a forgone victory for Nana Akufo-Addo of the ruling New Patriotic Party because Ghanaians are in hardship and could vote back former president John Mahama when given that option.

According to him, Mahama represents a threat against the government of Nana Akufo-Addo.

“I deal with the State as much as I can. I did in the former administration and I do now. But my candid opinion is that ‘ni3ma nko yie’ and the earlier this Government and its appointees descended from the ivory tower of power and authority and came to the people on the ground to understand and satisfy their needs the better.” He said.

He added: “The NDC party has given its leader and now-flagbearer a resounding vote of confidence and wallowing in the idea of using alleged or perceived corruption cases to bog him down may not wash.”

He warned that Mahama may pull the carpet from under the feet of Nana Addo.

See his full opinion:

John Dramani Mahama may pull the rug from under the feet of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo unless something really drastic happens before 2020!

An Opinion:

The mistake some of my good friends in politics make is that since every incumbent party has had 8 years to rule this Republic since 1992, then a second term is a giving.

I am sorry to say that the dynamics have changed drastically now and any attempt to look down on the ability of the opposition to mobilize and seize power will be at the peril of the party in power.

Both the former and current presidents are great dudes but have both been average in terms of performance and in some cases the former president has outshone the current president even though a few more years for the current president may spawn an equal or better output.

But the hard truth is that the economy is not doing too well. I have a few expat friends that have made investments in various sectors of the economy. In a private meeting with one of them a few days ago, he complained bitterly about how commerce has almost ground to a halt and the fact that some of his expat colleagues have started moving their businesses to Ivory Coast and other competitive markets that are more business friendly than Ghana.

Free SHS is cool but it can’t be the magic wand that can convince Ghanaians that Government has taken them to the land of fantasy and fairy tale it promised while in opposition.

I deal with the State as much as I can. I did in the former administration and I do now. But my candid opinion is that ‘ni3ma nko yie’ and the earlier this Government and its appointees descended from the ivory tower of power and authority and came to the people on the ground to understand and satisfy their needs the better.

No doubt people we knew while the NPP was in opposition have grown bigger now and their lifestyles and those of their families have changed for the better because of their access to your money and mine. All we are asking is that things are done right because the grounds are shaky. I hope nobody is harbouring the thought of last-minute showmanship or an attempt to rig the election in 2020 because times have changed and no party can take Ghanaians for granted or bulldoze its way into a second term.

The NDC party has given its leader and now-flagbearer a resounding vote of confidence and wallowing in the idea of using alleged or perceived corruption cases to bog him down may not wash.

Politicians ‘chop’ our money. No two ways about that. They live large from our toil and sweat. But at the end of the day, Nana Addo is a temporary tenant in the Jubilee House just as Mahama was a while ago. And the rule there is simple: neither of them has done an advance rent payment of 8 years. So there are no guarantees!