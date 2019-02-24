No politician can put money in people’s pockets - NPP MP Barbara Ayisi

General News of Monday, 25 February 2019

Mrs. Barbara Asher Ayisi

“No politician can put money in people’s pockets but can only teach them how to get the money”. These were the exact words of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Cape Coast North constituency, Mrs. Barbara Asher Ayisi at the beginning of a skills training in Abura for some selected beneficiaries.

It is also aimed at equipping them with the requisite skills in order eradicate poverty in Cape Coast.

She explained that it is good ‘to teach a man how to fish and feed him for a lifetime than give him a fish and feed him for a day’.

Mrs. Asher Ayisi who doubles as the Deputy Minister of Education in charge of Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) gave the advice at the implementation of livelihood enhancement for youth programme in Cape Coast North at Abura initiated by the Barbara Asher’s foundation in partnership with Opportunities Industrialization Centres (OIC), Ghana.

The Cape Coast North Entrepreneurial Training Centre which will equip beneficiaries with the needed skills, is in collaborating with OIC international, a Non-Governmental-Organization(NGO) based in Germany and will empower individuals who have no certificates to enable them earn a decent living through income generating activities.

She observed that the establishment of entrepreneurial and OIC projects are the best legacies to her constituents through which she can bring education to their door steps.

The 100 beneficiaries were charged to embrace the entrepreneurial training and OIC programme seriously to make good use of it and teach the unemployed youth in their various communities.

On his part, the Executive Director of Opportunity Industrialization Centres (OIC), Ghana, Mr. Samuel Debrah explained that OIC is a skills Training Institution under the Ministry of Employment and Labour relations with their core operations to provide skills for the youth to earn a decent living.

He added that his outfit expecting that once they provide them with skills training they will be able to get some employment and generate income to improve their livelihood.

Mr. Debrah revealed that 100 beneficiaries would be trained in carpentry, masonry, building draftsmanship, welding and fabrication, dressmaking, hairdressing and Batik, tie and dye among others after which they will set up shops for them.