Target government, not Akufo-Addo – Ephson urges Mahama

Dan Soko

General News of Monday, 25 February 2019

Source: Starrfm.com.gh

Mahama Arms Open QuizFormer President, John Mahama

Pollster Ben Ephson has urged NDC flagbearer-elect John Mahama to resist making President Akufo-Addo the focus of his campaign ahead of the 2020 polls.

He says such an effort can backfire if the President decides not to contest in the 2020 elections.

Instead, Mr. Mahama should focus on government as a whole and its actions in order to have a more comprehensive campaign.

"I will advise him not to focus on Akufo-Addo else once Akufo-Addo decides not to contest 2020 he will have no message but if he focuses on the government, anybody who contests will carry the baggage and positives of the government,” Ephson told Starr News Monday.

Mahama polled a whopping 213,487 votes representing 95.23% of the total votes cast to beat the six other contestants to lead the largest opposition party in the 2020 general elections.

Former vice-chancellor of UPSA, Prof. Joshua Alabi, came in a distant second with 3,404 votes representing 1.52% of total votes cast and was followed by second deputy speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin who had 2,301 votes representing 1.03% of the total votes.

Goosie Tanoh obtained 2,091 votes (0.93%), Sylvester Mensah, formerly with the NHIA polled a paltry 934 (0.42%) votes with former Trade Minister Ekow Spio-Garbrah garnering 1,447 votes representing 0.65%.

Nurudeen Iddrisu came last with 520 votes representing 0.23% of the total votes cast.

Total valid votes cast were 225,521 representing 99.20% of votes cast with rejected ballots standing at1,337 (0.79%).

