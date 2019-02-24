Home | News | Research Assistants to MPs unpaid for 24 months

Research Assistants to MPs unpaid for 24 months

Dan Soko

General News of Monday, 25 February 2019

Source: Mynewsgh.com

Broke research Assistants to the 275 lawmakers of the country are seething in anger over what they told MyNewsGh.com is the refusal of the Parliamentary Service of Ghana to pay them their salaries close to two years after engaging them.

According to our checks, the research assistants were engaged in July 2017 but had their appointment letters in July 2018 and are yet to receive their first salary which our sources reveal is a little above GH¢1,500.

Their appointment which is on a contract basis depending on the tenure of the MP they have been assigned to, disqualified them for privileges, emoluments, and allowances of officers of the Parliamentary Service of Ghana except for the salary which has not been forthcoming for close to two years.

Beneficiaries who spoke to this portal on grounds of strict anonymity disclosed that efforts to seek explanation from the Parliamentary Service of Ghana as to why they are still not been paid proved futile.

We have consistently been told that the problem is being rectified but for close to two years now we are yet to receive a single month of the said salary as contained in our letters of appointment. We have families and other dependents to take care of and wish this matter had been resolved long before today”, they disclosed

Meanwhile, per the letter of appointment, Research Assistants are under the direct supervision of the Members of Parliaments (MPs) they have been assigned to who has the right to recommend for their sack upon unsatisfactory conduct.

Director of Public Affairs has not been readily available for comment in respect of the matter but sources disclosed that the matter has been brought to the attention of the Parliamentary Service of Ghana which working to resolve the matter.

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

