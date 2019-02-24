Home | News | NDC thugs beat their own party Chairman into coma; dump him at party office

Dan Soko

General News of Monday, 25 February 2019

Source: Mynewsgh.com

Peter Yakwab receiving treatment

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Constituency Chairman for Pru East Constituency of the Brong Ahafo Region is currently battling for his life at the Mathias Catholic Hospital in Yeji after being beaten into coma by some thugs of his party in the new scourge of attacks that have rocked the umbrella family in recent times.

Peter Yakwab known in political circles as Chairman Pierro was on Saturday night at about 9pm subjected to severe beatings at his home by over 30 thugs of the party who were said to be demanding he hands over all party documents in his possession or face their wrath.

The fierce-looking thugs reportedly pounced on the NDC executive and subjected him to heavy punches until he became unconscious after he refused to oblige to their request.

MyNewsGh.com sources reveal he was rushed to the health facility where he is on admission receiving treatment alleging the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area masterminded the attack.

Peter Yakwab who gave an account of what actually transpired after gaining his consciousness, disclosed that one Kwadwo Bofuo and his colleagues who are known thugs within the NDC in the area, stormed his house that night and asked him to hand over all party documents in his possession but when he refused, they started pummeling him until he became restless.

Not satisfied with the beatings unleashed on him, they dragged and threw him into the bucket of a Mahindra vehicle and dumped him at the party’s office and sped off.

Some good Samaritans spotted the helpless NDC executive gasping for breath and rushed him to the health facility where he is on admission receiving treatment.

Police in the area who confirmed the attack, disclosed to MyNewsGh.com they have commenced investigation into the incident though no arrest has been made.

Dan Soko
