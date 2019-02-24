Home | News | Academic City engages SHS Heads on grooming students for tertiary

Newly established tertiary institution, Academic City College, has held an education conference for heads and teachers of second-cycle institutions to equip them with innovative and practical learning methods.

The maiden workshop aims at enhancing the quality of teaching to adequately prepare students for tertiary.

Themed: ‘Managing the Learning Process: Systems Approach to Teaching and Learning’, the event saw more than 50 participants from schools including Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School, Mfantipim, Alpha Beta, Achimota, Aggrey Memorial, Accra Academy, and Krobo Girls Senior High School.

Speaking to the B&FT at the conference, President of the University, Prof. Fred McBagonluri emphasized the importance for the conference, and the need for teachers to adopt experiential ways of teaching.

He said: “This generation of students are brilliant, but like seeds, they need the right environment to germinate. One thing you realise when you teach young adults is that it is not that they are not interested, but they want a bigger picture so if it is too discreet, and not systemic, they are not able to conceive it.

So hopefully at the end of the conference, they will gain some curriculum development expertise, some class delivery and activity-based expertise, to help shape their institutions in a way that helps the kids to prepare them when they get here,” he added.

Sunitha Jenarius, the school’s Director of Strategy said: “We are trying to set up a premium university where everything we do is innovation-driven, and it is essential to demonstrate our school to the heads of high schools as they are the ones that give us some of these students.

We are also hoping for them to take some of these contents back to their schools to implement to add some value in a small way to what they are already doing.”

Academic City College admitted its first batch of students in September 2018. Located at Haatso in Accra, the institution trains students in programmes such as Engineering, Information Technology, Business, and Communication Studies.

