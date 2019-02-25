Home | News | Mahama victory makes election 2020 easy for us – NPP

Mahama victory makes election 2020 easy for us – NPP

Politics of Monday, 25 February 2019

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said it is unfazed at the election of John Dramani Mahama as the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Presidential Candidate for the 2020 election.

The NPP says the election of John Mahama makes a win for the NPP even easier in the 2020 polls.

A Vice Chairman of the NPP, Michael Omari Wadie in a Citi News interview after Mahama’s decisive win in the NDC’s presidential primaries over the weekend said it would be easy to defeat him in the 2020 elections.

“We are not worried. We are only excited because they choose him and it will make our work easier and that will also give us the power for a little longer than the [usual] 8 years. We want to remain in power a little longer and as long as it is Mahama, it gives us the confidence that we are winning the next elections,” Omari Wadie told Citi News.

John Mahama on Saturday won convincingly in the NDC’s presidential primaries, garnering more than 95% of the total valid votes cast.

A former Vice-Chancellor of University of Professional Studies; Accra (UPSA), Prof. Joshua Alabi came second with 1.52% of the total votes cast while the Second Deputy Speaker and Member of Parliament for Nadowli/Kaleo, Mr Alban Kingsford Sumani Bagbin, despite a spirited campaign polled about 1.03% of the total votes cast, placing third.

The leadership of the party has expressed their confidence in the John Mahama to lead the party into the 2020 polls and successfully win power from the incumbent president led by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Members of the NDC believe John Mahama stands a chance against Akufo-Addo who Mahama beat in an earlier election in 2012.

Akufo-Addo, however, defeated Mahama in 2016 while the latter was an incumbent president.

Some analysts have suggested a keen race between the two if President Akufo-Addo is confirmed by the NPP to lead it again into the coming elections.

Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

