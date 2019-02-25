NDC Presidential Primary: How Sly Mensah ‘run’ for his life when chaos broke at a polling station

Politics of Monday, 25 February 2019

play videoSylvester A. Mensah

A defeated presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sylvester Mensah, had to 'run' for his life when chaos broke at one of the polling stations he visited.

In a 33 minutes video captured by GH One Television and available to GhanaWeb saw the former Chief Executive of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) being interviewed by a reporter from GH One TV.

As he begun to speak, some supporters of the party started fighting and quickly Sly Mensah had to cut the interview abruptly.

Sly Mensah was quickly salvaged by some individuals who appeared to be his bodyguard and quickly he walked off the scene.

It is unclear what might have started the fight but they were quickly separated by some bystanders.

About seven candidates were seeking to lead the NDC into the 2020 general elections but the former President John Dramani Mahama emerged the winners after the polls on Saturday 23rd February, 2019.

He won with 95.24% of the total vote cast, leaving the six others to squabble over less than 5% in a poll that involved about 330, 000 NDC voters.

Professor Joshua Alabi who was his obscure and distant challenger got 3, 399 votes representing 1.516% whilst Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin placed third with 2,313 (1.032%).

‘Returnee’ Goosie Tandoh was fourth with 2, 038 votes representing 0.909%. Ekwow Spio-Gabrah who has been eyeing the flagbearership for a very long time was disappointed, he emerged fifth with 1457 votes representing 0.650%, Sylvester Mensah managed 932 votes representing 0.415% and Nurudeen Iddrisu was last with 513 votes representing 0.231%.