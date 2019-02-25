Alabi speaks about being Mahama's running mate

Politics of Monday, 25 February 2019

Source: mynewsgh.com

Prof Joshua Alabi & John Mahama

Professor Joshua Alabi, one of the defeated aspirants of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has responded to propositions he should accept to be running mate to Former President John Dramani Mahama.

Politically pundits who are shocked about the performance of the former Vice Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies (UPS) in Saturday’s poll which is his first as a flagbearer contestant demonstrates he has more following and should be considered.

Prof Alabi came second in Saturday’s polls, with 3,339 votes representing a little of 1%, as against 213,443 votes out of the over 330,000 garnered by the former President representing about 95%.

When asked by Joy News Evans Mensah if he would accept the slot as a running mate, he said it was premature for him to make such a decision but was quick to add that it was the prerogative of the flagbearer who is the former President to determine who his running mate will be.

“It is not my decision to choose who becomes a running mate. That is the sole duty of the flagbearer of the party who is Former President John Dramani Mahama. I have disclosed that I will lend him every support to succeed once the contest for flagbearer is over”, he disclosed on the show monitored by MyNewsGh.com.

Calls have been intensified within the party for Mahama to pick a running mate from the Volta Region to compensate for the exclusion of Voltarians from the top echelon executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of the party.

Former Deputy Minister Water Resources, Works and Housing under the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama administration, Hon. Samuel Yaw Adusei who was muting the idea, admits that the Volta Region is the world bank of the NDC since the country returned to democratic rule under the fourth republic observing it is also the first time since 1992 Voltarians are missing in the frontline NDC.

“As a true member of the party I am worried”, he said in a statement copied to MyNewsGh.com proposing that the area should be compensated with a running mate position to atone for its orphaned status.

“I think the party, our next Flagbearer and the council of elders must take it into consideration in the selection of a running mate for 2020 elections. I suggest we pick the running mate from Volta Region, there are potential men and women from the Region who are capable and can partner John Dramani Mahama for the 2020 elections”, he argued in the statement.

Another school thought however believes the first daughter of former President Jerry John Rawlings and MP for Korle Klottey constituency in Accra, Zanetor Rawlings as a running mate may consolidate the party’s gains and soften the stance of her parents.