Mahama’s victory makes 2020 election easy for us – NPP

Dan Soko

Speaking to Accra-based Citi FM, Vice Chairman of the NPP, Michael Omari Wadie, said the party is losing no sleep over Mahama.

According to him, the former president’s election as NDC flagbearer rather gives the NPP hope of winning the 2020 election.

Vice Chairman of the NPP, Michael Omari Wadie

“We are not worried. We are only excited because they choose him and it will make our work easier and that will also give us the power for a little longer than the [usual] 8 years,” Omari Wadie.

“We want to remain in power a little longer and as long as it is Mahama, it gives us the confidence that we are winning the next elections.”

Mahama became the NDC’s presidential aspirant-elect after beating off competition from six other candidates in Saturday’s primaries.

The former president polled a whopping 213,487 votes, representing 95.23% of the total votes cast.

In his victory speech, he said absolutely nothing can stop the party from regaining power in 2020.

According to him, the outcome of the NDC presidential primaries is evidence enough that the party is now united and poised for victory in the next election.

“Tonight I want to serve notice to Ghana that from the outcome of this election, the NDC is strong. The NDC is united. The NDC is poised for victory in 2020. And nothing, absolutely nothing will stop our march towards Flagstaff House,” Mahama said.

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor.

