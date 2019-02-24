Home | News | Goosie Tannoh, Joshua Alabi pledge support for Mahama

Goosie Tannoh, Joshua Alabi pledge support for Mahama

Dan Soko

Mahama became the NDC’s presidential aspirant-elect after beating of competition from six other candidates.

The former president polled a whopping 213,487 votes, representing 95.23% of the total votes cast.

Prof. Joshua Alabi came second with 3,404 votes representing 1.52%; Second Deputy Speaker and Member of Parliament for Nadowli/Kaleo, Mr Alban Kingsford Sumani Bagbin came third with 1.03%; Goosie Tanoh also came fourth with 0.93%; Ekwow Spio Garbrah was fifth with 0.65%; while former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Sylvester Mensah and businessman Nurudeen Iddrisu garnered 0.42% and 0.23% of the total votes respectively.

Mr. Tanoh and Prof. Alabi have, however, pledged their support to Mahama in his bid to become President in 2020.

Prof. Joshua Alabi

“The delegates of our party have spoken and I have no doubt in mind that our leader, President John Dramani Mahama will pull the party closer together and work for the NDC to win the 2020 elections,” Prof. Alabi said in his concession speech.

“I have given him and the chairman of our party the highest assurance of my loyalty and support.

“I have urged and continue to appeal to my support base to even work harder for the elected flagbearer and the NDC in order to secure the 2020 victory. I urge my fellow contenders to do same,” he added.

Another defeated NDC flagbearer aspirant, Goosie Tanoh also promised to make Mahama’s 2020 bid successful.

Goosie Tanoh

“I have just telephoned HE John Mahama to congratulate him on his victory today and to express my sincere commitment to work to make his new term as the leader as successful as possible,” he said.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Akufo-Addo Lauds Yaa Naa

February 24, 2019

Gov’t Unveils Activities To Mark 62nd Independence Day Celebration

February 24, 2019

‘Mahama Not Guaranteed Victory In 2020’

February 24, 2019

Mahama Leads NDC Into 2020 Polls

February 24, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: 5 Candidates Concede Defeat

February 24, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama Wins By 95%

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama In Comfortable Lead

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Results Updates

February 23, 2019

MOST POPULAR

'Strong, united' NDC's Flagstaff House march unstoppable – Mahama

February 24, 2019

FDA arrests seven drug peddlers, seizes 1,285 unregistered products

February 24, 2019

Barcelona coach loses faith in Kevin-Prince Boateng

February 24, 2019

"Nothing will stop us from regaining power"- NDC flagbearer John Mahama

February 24, 2019

Asante Kotoko suffer crushing defeat to ten-man Zambian side

February 24, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!