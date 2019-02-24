Akufo-Addo fires EOCO boss K.K. Amoah

According to a report by Myjoyonline, the EOCO boss has been replaced by DCOP Adusei Poku.

ACP Amoah is expected to officially hand over to DCOP Poku on Thursday, February 28.

It is believed that the EOCO boss was removed from office having passed the retirement age of 60.

ACP KK Amoah

“He’s part of the group that has aged over 60 years and who have been asked to step aside by end of this month,” a source close to the Presidency is quoted as saying.

ACOP Amoah has served as Executive Director of EOCO for the last two years after replacing Justice Tsar Yao at the anti-graft agency.