Nothing will stop ‘united’ NDC from victory in 2020 – Mahama

According to him, the outcome of the NDC presidential primaries is evidence enough that the party is now united.

Mahama became the NDC’s presidential aspirant-elect after beating of competition from six other candidates.

John Mahama

The former president polled a whopping 213,487 votes, representing 95.23% of the total votes cast.

In his victory speech, he said: “Tonight I want to serve notice to Ghana that from the outcome of this election, the NDC is strong. The NDC is united. The NDC is poised for victory in 2020. And nothing, absolutely nothing will stop our march towards Flagstaff House.”

He further called on party members to trust each other and to eschew any act that tends to create divisions in the NDC.

He said the NDC must not believe in circulating stories which suggest the party’s members are against each other.

“It is my hope that we will work together and eschew all attempts to divide us. Let us trust each other and let us not believe the kind of stories we circulated creating an impression that we are against each other.”

“I will work closely with all of you so that our common objective of returning to power would be achieved. I salute all our executives,” Mahama added.