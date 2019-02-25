'I'm still at post' – EOCO Boss rubbishes ‘sacked’ claims

General News of Monday, 25 February 2019

Executive Director of anti-graft agency, EOCO, ACP K.K Amoah

The Executive Director of anti-graft agency, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), ACP K.K Amoah says he still remains at post and has not been 'asked to vacate his position with immediate effect', as reported by sections of the media.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Kwami Sefa Kayi on PeaceFM’s “Kokrokoo” Morning Show, Monday, the EOCO boss said he was offered a two year contract which expires at the end of February 2019.

To him, that cannot be quantified as a “dismissal” or “sack.”

“I have received several calls that I have been sacked. I don’t even know I have been sacked. As I am speaking to you, I am in the office working and I will work till 1st march. My contract to head EOCO for two years will expire on March 1st. It's retirement, not a sacking,” he said.

The dyed-in-the-wool detective, who started his policing career from the bottom of the service, rising to the enviable rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police, asserted that he is over 65-years and is therefore, due to go on retirement, but will not hesitate to work again if the nation needed his service or expertise.

"I am aware about 2 months ago that on February ending I'm going home . . . I'm going on retirement honourably," he added.