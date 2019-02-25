Home | News | Performance of Ghanaian players in CAF inter-clubs competitions

Performance of Ghanaian players in CAF inter-clubs competitions

Dan Soko

Sports News of Monday, 25 February 2019

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

Ocran NkanaOcran was sent off against Kotoko

GHANASoccernet.com African Football specialist Nuhu Adams has the lowdown on how Ghanaian players fared for their respective clubs in the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup.

CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

As Ismaily SC have been reinstated in the competition, they played one of their outstanding games on Saturday.

They shared the spoils with Algeria's CS Constantine with a 1-1 scoreline in Ismailia.

Richard Baffour was an unused substitute for the the Egyptians.

CAF CONFEDERATION CUP

Nana Bonsu conceded twice as Enugu Rangers lost 2-1 to Etoile du Sahel after taking the lead at the Stade Olympique de Sousse on Sunday.

It is the first defeat the Nigerian outfit have recorded this campaign.

Richard Ocran ensured that Nkana FC will beat his country team Asante Kotoko SC by 3-1 at the Nkana stadium in Kitwe on Sunday.

The Zambian giants ended the game with ten men after Ocran was sent off in the 73rd minutes.

ZESCO United were held by a ten man Al Hilal club side to a 1-1 stalemate in Ndola on Sunday.

Rahim Osumanu replaced defender Mwila Phiri in the 69th minute for the Zambian champions.

CS Sfaxien were shocked at home as minnows Salitas FC held them to a scoreless draw in Tunisia on Sunday.

Samuel Akwasi Amoto came on in the 89th minute to replace Arnauld Bambara to make sure the Burkina Faso side clinch a their second point of the campaign.

Former New Edubiase United defender Nartey Polo was an unused substitute when Congolese champions AS Otoho d'Oyo suffered a 2-1 defeat to Hassania Agadir in Morocco.

Courtesy of GHANAsoccernet.com - Ghana's leading football news website. Click for more news.

