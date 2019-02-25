Russian Premier League side Krylia Sovetov snap up free agent Mohammed Rabiu

Mohammed Rabiu has joined Krylia Sovetov

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Rabiu has joined Russian Premier League side Krylia Sovetov for the rest of the season, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Rabiu sealed the moved before the Russian transfer window shit on Friday .

The 29-year-old has been signed up till the end of June to replace injured Srjan Miyaylovich.

Rabiu was available on a free transfer after terminating his contract financially stricken Anzhi.

He previously played for FC Kuban Kransnodar and French side Evian TG.