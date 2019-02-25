Home | News | CAF Confed Cup:: Nkana FC coach praises Kotoko's quality after win

Dan Soko

Sports News of Monday, 25 February 2019

Zesco Kotoko3Kotoko lost to Nkana on Sunday

Nkana FC coach Beston Chambeshi has applauded Asante Kotoko for giving them a good fight in their 3-1 in on Sunday in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Nkana took their chances against the Porcupine Warriors despite the Ghanaian side dominating most part of the game.

The performance of Kotoko earned the praises of the coach of the Nkana Red Devils.

“Nkana playing Asante Kotoko was not going to be easy for us. They are a good team with a good technical staff,” he said after the game.

“However, we prepared very well for this game because we understood the importance of getting the three points.”

Nkana FC got the advantage to open the scoring in the 21st minute after they were awarded a penalty.

Abdul Ganiu Ismail brought down forward Walter Bwalya inside the box and Freddy Tshimenga stepped up the score.

Burkina Faso import Songné Yacouba drew the Porcupine Warriors level with a blistering free-kick two minutes later.

Ronald "Sate Sate" Kampamba restored the lead for the Likulu side three minutes afterwards after connecting a headed pass from Bwalya.

Kampamba increased the lead for the home side in the 53rd minute after heading home a Gift Zulu cross.

