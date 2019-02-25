Let’s collaborate with the police to make future elections successful – Mahama

General News of Monday, 25 February 2019

Source: citifmonline.com

play videoFormer President John Dramani Mahama

Presidential candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama believes the Ghana Police Service has what it takes to maintain peace and security during elections in the country.

While commending them for ensuring peace during the party’s presidential primaries on Saturday, the Former President urged the service to provide security for all democratic processes.

Although successive government commit resources to revamp the security agencies, many have questioned the readiness of the Ghana Police Service for the 2020 general elections following the violence that occurred during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-elections.

But, Mr. Mahama said the conduct of the police during the NDC primaries meant the service could professionally handle all security issues in a manner that will not taint Ghana’s democratic credentials.

“I want to take the opportunity to thank the Ghana Police Service. I believe that with guarantee of our trust and confidence, the service can rise to the occasion as they have shown and ensure security for our democratic processes into the future. Our election has been a test and I believe most will agree that the Ghana Police Service performed creditably. And it is our hope that we can collaborate with the service to ensure that, future elections are successful as our presidential primaries were.”

Meanwhile, the NDC has commended the Ghana Police Service for ensuring that last Saturday’s presidential primaries were peaceful.