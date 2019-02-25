Home | News | Let’s collaborate with the police to make future elections successful – Mahama

Let’s collaborate with the police to make future elections successful – Mahama

Dan Soko

General News of Monday, 25 February 2019

Source: citifmonline.com

John Dramani Mahama8play videoFormer President John Dramani Mahama

Presidential candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama believes the Ghana Police Service has what it takes to maintain peace and security during elections in the country.

While commending them for ensuring peace during the party’s presidential primaries on Saturday, the Former President urged the service to provide security for all democratic processes.

Although successive government commit resources to revamp the security agencies, many have questioned the readiness of the Ghana Police Service for the 2020 general elections following the violence that occurred during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-elections.

But, Mr. Mahama said the conduct of the police during the NDC primaries meant the service could professionally handle all security issues in a manner that will not taint Ghana’s democratic credentials.

“I want to take the opportunity to thank the Ghana Police Service. I believe that with guarantee of our trust and confidence, the service can rise to the occasion as they have shown and ensure security for our democratic processes into the future. Our election has been a test and I believe most will agree that the Ghana Police Service performed creditably. And it is our hope that we can collaborate with the service to ensure that, future elections are successful as our presidential primaries were.”

Meanwhile, the NDC has commended the Ghana Police Service for ensuring that last Saturday’s presidential primaries were peaceful.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



3 NDC Executives Beaten To Pulp In Yeji

February 25, 2019

MPs Celebrate Odwira Festival

February 25, 2019

MOH clears Air on Nurses’ Recruitment

February 25, 2019

EOCO Boss Dismissed

February 25, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: Sam George Testifies Today

February 25, 2019

Akufo-Addo Lauds Yaa Naa

February 24, 2019

Gov’t Unveils Activities To Mark 62nd Independence Day Celebration

February 24, 2019

‘Mahama Not Guaranteed Victory In 2020’

February 24, 2019

MOST POPULAR

'Strong, united' NDC's Flagstaff House march unstoppable – Mahama

February 24, 2019

FDA arrests seven drug peddlers, seizes 1,285 unregistered products

February 24, 2019

Barcelona coach loses faith in Kevin-Prince Boateng

February 24, 2019

"Nothing will stop us from regaining power"- NDC flagbearer John Mahama

February 24, 2019

Asante Kotoko suffer crushing defeat to ten-man Zambian side

February 24, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!