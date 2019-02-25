Mahama will be humiliated in 2020 – Obiri Boahene

General News of Monday, 25 February 2019

Source: Starrfmonline.com

play videoJohn Mahama won the primaries by 213,487 votes

A deputy general secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Nana Obiri Boahene says former President John Mahama will be humiliated in the 2020 elections by the governing party.

He said the New Patriotic Party is not worried over the election of Mr. Mahama as candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) going into next year’s polls.

“We are focused and determined. We are not going to be complacent. We are prepared for Mahama. He is welcomed but for goodness sake, he should forget leading the state in 2020. The presence or absence of Mahama will not change anything. We are thinking of the next generation and not the next elections.

“There are some other politicians who are thinking of the next elections, so be it. We are going to inflict a serious humiliation on Mahama and the NDC in 2020,” he told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Monday.

It comes after delegates of the NDC overwhelmingly voted Mahama to lead them for next year’s elections against the NPP.

Mahama polled a whopping 213,487 votes representing 95.23% of the total votes cast to beat the six other contestants to lead the largest opposition party in the 2020 general elections.

A former vice chancellor of UPSA, Prof. Joshua Alabi, came in a distant second with 3,404 votes representing 1.52% of total votes cast and was followed by second deputy speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin who had 2,301 votes representing 1.03% of the total votes.

Goosie Tanoh obtained 2,091 votes (0.93%), Sylvester Mensah, formerly with the NHIA polled a paltry 934 (0.42%) votes with former Trade Minister Ekow Spio-Garbrah garnering 1,447 votes representing 0.65%.

Nurudeen Iddrisu came last with 520 votes representing 0.23% of the total votes cast.

Total valid votes cast were 225,521 representing 99.20% of votes cast with rejected ballots standing at1,337 (0.79%).