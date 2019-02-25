Yaa Naa makes first cabinet appointments

General News of Monday, 25 February 2019

Yakubu Abdulai Andani, Abdulai Mahamadu, the two royals appointed by the Yaa Naa Abukari Mahama (II)

The King of Dagbong Kingdom, Yaa-Naa Abukari Mahama (II) has made his first cabinet appointment following the performance of key funerals in the Dagbon traditional area.

The former Regent of Dagbon, Kampakuya Na who acted as the overlord of the Kingdom after the demise of late Yaa Naa Yakubu Andani II has been appointed as the Paramount Chief of Savelugu.

On the other hand, Abudulai Mahamadu formerly Bolinglana, who has been indoors for forty years after the demise of his father was appointed as the paramount chief of Mion traditional area.

The two paramountcies are customarily key cabinet positions in the scheme of affairs in Dagbon Kingdom, and being occupied by the two regents as substantive traditional rulers, has been described as the beginning of the final restoration of peace in Dagbon Kingdom.

The Mion paramountcy for instance had an impending funeral of the late Mion Paramount Chief which was performed last week to pave way for a new Paramount Chief to occupy the Skin.

Other key paramouncies such as Karaga, Tolon, have all been instructed by the Overlord to go through the process of performing the suspended funerals to give way for appointment of substantive traditional rulers to preside over these towns.

Reacting to the new appointments, President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo said "The Overlord of Dagbon, Yaa-Na Mahama Abukari II, is to be applauded for moving quickly to accord Yakubu Abdulai Andani, formerly the Kampakuya Na, and Abdulai Mahamadu, formerly the Bolin Lana, their new positions in the traditional State of Dagbon to seal the process of reconciliation, and begin the new ordering of Dagbon".

He added "Today, Yakubu Abdulai Andani has become Yoo-Na of Savelugu, whist Abdulai Mahamadu is now Mion Lana. They are young men with bright, promising futures before them, and it is my expectation they will help Yaa-Na Mahama Abukari II lay the basis for the rapid development of Dagbon in unity and solidarity".

He concluded "I wish all of them the best of luck, and God’s blessings on the people of Dagbon".

The Chiefs and people of Dagbon Kingdom heaved a sigh of relief following the nomination and subsequent coronation of the current Yaa Naa as Overlord of the Kingdom.

Before the coronation though, the funerals of the last two Kings which was part of the bone of contention in the protracted chieftaincy dispute in Dagbon had to be performed.

The mediation committee led by the three Eminent Kings, Asantehene, Yagbonwura, Naa Yiri, had appealed passionately to the feuding factions in the Kingdom to follow the roadmap to the restoration of peace in Dagbon without any distraction.

Government provided the necessary security and indeed all the two major funerals were performed to the satisfaction of the royal gates and subsequently the new Yaa Naa was nominated through consultation of the Oracles in Dagbon.

Eventually, the power of authority and symbol of supremacy (Yaa Naa) was conferred on His Eminence Abukari Mahama (II) who was then the Paramount Chief of Savelugu as the new Yaa Naa.

On Sunday when the announcement of the appointment of substantive Paramount Chiefs for the two Paramouncies, Dagbon went agog and sons and daughters of the Kingdom took to social media to commend the Overlord for making wisest decision to give key cabinent positions in the Kingdom to the two heads of the rival gates.

They expressed joy and excitement, hoping the King will remain neutral, take bold steps and make quality decisions in the supreme intetest of all Dagombas and other ancient tribes leaving and working in the Kingdom.

Per the constitution of Dagbon, and the supreme court ruling on Dagbon Kingship, the Paramount Chiefs of Mion, Savelugu, and Karaga are entitled to vie for the Kingship upon the demise of the Yaa Naa.