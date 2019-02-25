2020 for NDC – Former Ashanti Regional Minister

General News of Monday, 25 February 2019

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Former President John Mahama

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will win the 2020 presidential elections because the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government has failed, that is according to John Alexander Ackon, a former Ashanti Regional Minister.

In Mr Ackon’s view, the current government has plunged the country into hardship, a situation he believes will inure to the NDC’s benefit in the 2020 general elections.

Mr Ackon, who also served as a former Municipal Chief Executive of Obuasi, told Kwabena Prah Jnr. (The Don) on the Ghana Yensom show on Accra 100.5FM Monday, 25 February that officials at the presidency are disappointed with Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, since, according to him, as the head of the economic management team, the former deputy governor of the Bank of Ghana has not done anything practical to improve the economy.

“The NDC is winning the elections in 2020,” Mr Ackon said, adding that: “Just look at the performance of the economy. The government has failed woefully.

“Talk to officials at the Jubilee House and they will tell you how disappointed they are with the Vice-President because of the failing economy.”

The NDC on Saturday, 23 February elected former president John Dramani Mahama as its flag bearer for the 2020 elections.

Mr Mahama garnered more than 95 per cent of the votes cast in the election.

In his victory speech to the party, Mr Mahama said: “Tonight, I want to serve notice to Ghana that from the outcome of this election, the NDC is strong. The NDC is united. The NDC is poised for victory in 2020. And nothing, absolutely nothing can stop our march towards [the] Flagstaff House.”

The victory, Mr Mahama said, “Is a call to duty, a call to action and a call to battle”, adding that: “I wish that this fire will keep on burning.

“I will work closely with all of you so that our common objective of returning to power would be achieved. I salute all our executives. It is my hope that we will work together and eschew all attempts to divide us. Let us trust each other and let us not believe the kind of stories we circulated creating an impression that we are against each other,” he added.