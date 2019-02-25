Ayawaso Probe: Sam George testifies today

General News of Monday, 25 February 2019

Source: dailyguideafrica.com

Sam George is Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George is due to appear before the Justice Emile Short Commission of Inquiry today.

The Commission is probing the shooting and violence that marred the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election on January 31, 2019.

Sam George was beaten on that day in the constituency by an alleged operative of the National Security.

Police report suggested six persons were injured from the violence and shootings but NDC’s parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency in whose residence the shooting incident reportedly occurred, told the Commission he recorded 16 persons who were injured.

Most of the injured persons were believed to be supporters of NDC.

The three-member Commission is resuming its sitting today after it went on break last week Wednesday.

Mr. George is expected to tell the Commission. what he saw that day which possibly was the cause of the violence during the election won by New Patriotic Party’s Lydia Seyram Alhassan.