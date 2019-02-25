Home | News | I’ve not been sacked, I’m retiring – EOCO boss

I’ve not been sacked, I’m retiring – EOCO boss

Dan Soko

General News of Monday, 25 February 2019

Source: Citinewsroom.com

KK AMOAHACP K.K Amoah

The Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), ACP K.K Amoah has rejected claims that he has been sacked from office.

According to him, he is retiring instead.

ACP K.K Amoah who is over 70 years told citinewsroom.com on Monday that his contract has not been renewed.
In January, it emerged that some eight CEOs were set to be replaced for being over 60 years old.

K.K Amoah was not on that initial list.

The Public Service Act mandates public officers to retire from public service after attaining the age of 60.

The Act, however, allows for an extension of about five years if the President so wishes.

That earlier list included:

Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, 65 years CEO of the Forestry Commission.

Eugene Ofosuhene, 67 years – Controller and Accountant General,

Kofi Jumah, 68 years – CEO of Ghana Industrial Holding Corporation (GIHOC)

Isaac Osei, 67 years – CEO of Tema Oil Refinery (TOR)

Kwame Owusu, 67 years – CEO of Ghana Maritime Authority

Anthony Nsiah-Asare, 65 years – Director General of the Ghana Health Service

Samuel Annor, 64 years – CEO of the National Health Insurance Authority

K.K. Sarpong, 65 years – CEO of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC)

When this list report emerged, the government stressed that they had not been sacked.

“Government advises the general public and institutional stakeholders to disregard a list of CEOs circulating as having been sacked on account of age. The general public is therefore advised to disregard media reportage that these persons have been ordered to vacate posts on account of their age,” Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said.

“Engagements between Government and CEOs of State-Owned enterprises are routine. While it remains the prerogative of the President to engage or disengage the services of CEOs of State Owned Enterprises, he exercises such powers after the necessary requisite engagements,” the Minister explained.

