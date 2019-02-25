Be creative and stop depending on events - Photographers urged

General News of Monday, 25 February 2019

Source: adomonline.com

Ahmed urged photographers to brand their selves well to draw recommendations

A Business Consultant for Zobighana, Mohammed Abdul Ahmed has urged photographers to be creative and stop depending on events for money.

The business consultant said photography is one of the renowned jobs in the country but it seems many of the photographers do not understand their profession.

Mr. Ahmed said many photographers do not think outside the box but only interested in taking pictures of events or programs.

He said photography can tell stories of a community or the country with their pictures but many are rather focusing on events and programs.

Mohamed Abdul believes that taking pictures of communities will help upcoming generations know the state of their ancestors.

“Taking pictures at events is good but be creative enough to differentiate yourself from your peers,” he added.

The Business Consultant added many people in the country do not see the importance of photographers because of how they handle themselves.

Mohammed Abdul Ahmed urged photographers to brand their selves well to draw recommendations instead of belittling themselves.

Mohammed made this statement in interview with Adom News during 3 days workshop for Photographers, Makeup Artists and Fashion Designers organized by Africa Eyes Focus at Nima.

Meanwhile, a U.S base in Ghana Fashion Designer, Neka Malene also urged Ghanaian fashion designers to be versatile.

According to her, many fashion designers in Ghana only use Ghanaian textiles instead blending with foreign cloths.

The CEO of Africa Eyes Focus, Ahmed Richard Martey said the workshop is to sharpen the profession of photographers, makeup artists and fashion designers in the country.

The workshop that was held for Photographers, Makeup artists and Fashion Designers paved ways for them to showcase their talent.