Home | News | We lost because of defensive errors - Kotoko coach Akonnor

We lost because of defensive errors - Kotoko coach Akonnor

Dan Soko

Sports News of Monday, 25 February 2019

Source: Goal.com

Akonnor HighAsante Kotoko coach Charles 'CK' Akonnor

Asante Kotoko coach Charles 'CK' Akonnor has blamed his defence for Sunday's 3-1 away defeat to Nkana FC of Zambia in the Caf Confederation Cup.

The Porcupine Warriors suffered their second loss of the group stage as Ronald Kampamba's double and Freddy Tshimenga's penalty secured all points for the home side at the Nkana Stadium in Kitwe.

The result leaves the Kumasi-based side bottom of Group C, having lost two games and won one.

“Today the match was won on one difference, which was our defensive department," Akonnor said.

‘’We lost because my team made a lot of defensive errors that proved costly.

"We lacked the understanding of our opponent’s aerial balls.

"Nkana made a lot of good crosses in the box that we failed to contain.’’

Nkana netted first through Tshimenga before Songne Yacouba levelled the score for Kotoko from a free-kick.

Kampamba then scored a goal in each half to send Kalampa top of the table.

“Kotoko are a good team and it wasn't easy for us," Nkana coach Beston Chambeshi said.

"But I am happy with the way the boys have come out after losing the derby in the league to our rivals Power Dynamos.

"We prepared very well for this game and the win shows we can fight back and play at any level."

Kotoko and Nkana will face off again in the return fixture on matchday four on March 3.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



3 NDC Executives Beaten To Pulp In Yeji

February 25, 2019

MPs Celebrate Odwira Festival

February 25, 2019

MOH clears Air on Nurses’ Recruitment

February 25, 2019

EOCO Boss Dismissed

February 25, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: Sam George Testifies Today

February 25, 2019

Akufo-Addo Lauds Yaa Naa

February 24, 2019

Gov’t Unveils Activities To Mark 62nd Independence Day Celebration

February 24, 2019

‘Mahama Not Guaranteed Victory In 2020’

February 24, 2019

MOST POPULAR

'Strong, united' NDC's Flagstaff House march unstoppable – Mahama

February 24, 2019

FDA arrests seven drug peddlers, seizes 1,285 unregistered products

February 24, 2019

Barcelona coach loses faith in Kevin-Prince Boateng

February 24, 2019

"Nothing will stop us from regaining power"- NDC flagbearer John Mahama

February 24, 2019

Asante Kotoko suffer crushing defeat to ten-man Zambian side

February 24, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!