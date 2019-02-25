NDC Polls: John Mahama wins massively in Prestea Huni-Valley

Politics of Monday, 25 February 2019

Source: Daniel Kaku

Delegates of the opposition National Democratic Congress in the Prestea Huni-Valley

Delegates of the opposition National Democratic Congress in the Prestea Huni-Valley Constituency of the Western Region voted massively for former President John Mahama in the party's presidential primaries over the weekend.

The party held its presidential primaries on Saturday, February 23, 2019 in all the 275 constituencies across the country.

25,951 delegates voted in the NDC presidential primaries in the twenty-six constituencies in the Western Region.

At the keenly contested election held at the Prestea Basketball Court, former President John Mahama emerged victorious by polling 1,318 votes to beat his close contenders, ASK Bagbin who polled 7 votes, Professor Joshua Alabi had 6 votes, Dr. Ekow Spio Garbrah got 5 votes, Goosie Tanoh polled 2 votes, Sylvester Mensah had 2 votes and Alhaji Nuruuden Iddrisu secured zero to become last.

In all, 1,345 delegates voted for seven candidates that contested one vacant position in the primaries in the Prestea Huni-Valley which was supervised by officials of the Electoral Commission (EC) in the area.

After the voting 4 votes were rejected by the Electoral Commission. It was characterized by heavy security presence.

The primaries also witnessed 98 per cent voting turn-out.

Speaking to GhanaWeb after the primaries, the Constituency Secretary for the area, Hon. Mathew Ayeh gave thanks to Almighty God for a peaceful and successful exercise.

He also thanked the NDC delegates in the area for voting massively for former President John Mahama.

He seized the opportunity to thank the security personnel for maintaining law and order during voting period.

He urged the entire NDC members in the area to rally behind former President John and also support him to recapture the presidential seat for the party in 2020.

He was also optimistic that the NDC party in the area is going to recapture the parliamentary seat from the NPP's MP in 2020.

He pleaded with the party's members to be united and work hard for victory 2020.

Hon Mathew Ayeh used the opportunity to thank the supporters and sympathizers for the overwhelming endorsement given to former President John as their new presidential candidate.

John Mahama wins across the country

Mr. Mahama polled a whopping 213,487 votes representing 95.23% of the total votes cast to beat the six other contestants to lead the largest opposition party in the 2020 general elections.

Delivering his victory speech at the party's headquarters, Mr. Mahama said his triumph: “Is a call to duty, a call to action and a call to battle.”

He called on party supporters and the leadership to be united ahead of the 2020 general polls.

“I wish that this fire will keep on burning… Eschew all attempts to divide us. Let us not believe the kinds of stories that will be circulated,” Mahama admonished.

The former president also promised he will “work closely and tirelessly” with the leadership and structures of the party to defeat the NPP come 2020.

“I will work closely with all of you so that our common objective of returning to power would be achieved. I salute all our executives. It is my hope that we will work together and eschew all attempts to divide us. Let us trust each other and let us not believe the kind of stories we circulated creating an impression that we are against each other,” he added.