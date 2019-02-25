Home | News | The best and worst of Ghanaian players abroad

The best and worst of Ghanaian players abroad

Dan Soko

Sports News of Monday, 25 February 2019

Source: Goal.com

Dauda Mohammed Vitesse ArnhemDauda scored for Vitesse on Sunday

Too Good: Albert Adomah: After scoring 14 league goals to finish last season as Aston Villa's top scorer, this campaign, the winger only got off the mark on Saturday as his goal helped The Lions secure a 1-1 draw away to Stoke City. He has made 24 appearances involving 15 starts in the Championship so far this term.

Too Good: Godsway Donyoh - It is now double figures for the 24-year-old striker who registered his 10th league goal of the season as Nordsjaelland claimed a 3-1 away victory over Vejle in the Danish topflight on Saturday. He has played 19 games, starting 17.

Bad and Good: Jordan Ayew - The winter arrival of Michy Batshuayi meant Jordan Ayew had to settle for a place on the bench when Crystal Palace visited Leicester City in the English Premier League on Saturday. After replacing the Belgian in the 86th minute, the Ghanaian made the most of his limited opportunity as he set up Wilfred Zaha for the last goal of the 4-1 win in stoppage time.

Bad: Christian Atsu: New signing Miguel Almiron had an impressive full debut for Newcastle United on Saturday as they handed Huddersfield Town a 2-0 defeat in the English Premier League. His presence in the line-up was at the expense of Atsu, who only came on in the 81st minute. The Paraguayan's fine outing is likely to see him chosen ahead of the Ghanaian for upcoming games.

Too Good: Dauda Mohammed - On his full debut for Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem, the Anderlecht loanee opened the scoring in Sunday's 3-0 away win over Emmen in the Dutch Eredivisie. He was substituted in the 69th minute after seemingly picking up an injury.

Courtesy of Goal.com - the world's largest football website.

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

