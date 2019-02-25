Gather Diplomatic community and ‘premier’ NDC Hawks ‘war film’ - Dela Coffie to Mahama

General News of Monday, 25 February 2019

Source: Mynewsgh.com

Dela Coffie

An activist of the opposition National Democratic Congress Dela Coffie is advising former president John Mahama to go back and gather the diplomatic community again to show them a video of what happened in Kumasi when NDC Hawks went on rampage.

His comments follow a meeting Mr John Mahama had with members of the Diplomatic Corps in which he showed them pictures and videos of what transpired during the Ayawaso Wuogon By-election in Accra.

This also comes on the back of a shooting incident at the NDC party office in the Ashanti regional capital that led to the death of one person and injury to another.

According to an eye witness, the assailant, associated with an NDC militia, the Hawks, shot the NDC man thrice during an altercation. “He shot him first in the leg while he runs and twice in the chest at close range as he lay vulnerable,” the eyewitness said.

A statement from the party and later from the Ashanti Regional police confirmed the shooting and the death, naming some four NDC Hawks as suspects.

“The regrettable incident occurred while a meeting between the National Chairman, The General Secretary, a Deputy General Secretary and the Regional Executive Committee were ongoing,” the statement said.

But Dela Coffie is insisting that since the incident was captured too, Mr Mahama must organize the diplomats and show them the video.

He said what happened was a culmination of Mr Mahama’s boot for boot talk.

“let’s hope and pray Opana calls the diplomatic community for another video premiering on this latest episode. Clearly, the chickens (“boot for boot”) are coming home to roost. This is utterly lamentable” he wrote.

He accused Joseph Yammin of being behind the violence directly:

“The violence in the NDC in Kumasi… was a clear internal scuffle. It is the culmination of months of power play-someone who lost his bid to become the regional chairman feels it is within his right to undermine the legitimate and elected chairman. This guy has been operating a parallel structure in Kwadaso, sabotaging and undermining the regional chairman. The so-called Hawks are his creation.” He said.

“Let’s stop having juvenile arguments on points that don’t make sense to anyone with a brain.” He added

“And let’s not get it slanted. These guys are all entitled latter day JM activists. They are his henchmen, and they’re all over the place inciting violence and threatening everyone who chooses to stand up to their cult leader.”