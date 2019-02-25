North Hills International School awarded the most preferred private school in Ghana

General News of Monday, 25 February 2019

Source: Vincent Febiri

North Hills International School, a first-rate international school in Accra (North Legon), has won the Most Preferred Private School in Ghana for the year 2018 at the recently held Heroes of Distinctions Awards on Friday, February 22, 2019.

The event which was held at the Chartered Institute of Bankers in Accra is an annual programme organised by the WAI- West Africa International Press Ltd, to recognize and honour exceptional bodies and individuals for their achievements and contributions to the society.

North Hills International School emerged the overall winner in the “Most Preferred Private School in Ghana” category for its quality teaching methods, excellent student welfare, and impressive array of facilities.

The school has carved a niche for itself in the educational sector as one with a desire for quality teaching. It has contributed immensely to the sector within a short period of setting up.

Speaking after the awards ceremony, assistant headteacher of North Hills International School, Ernest Asare Korang, said the school has been able to achieve this noteworthy feat in a short period because of team work, the quality of teachers, as well as good leadership.

According to him, the management, teachers, and staff of North Hills International School have worked very hard over the past years so the award will go a long way to motivate them all to work harder.

He further stated that winning the award is important to the school because it creates an edge over its competitors.”

The awards ceremony and conference which was held under the theme “Two Years of President Akufo Addo’s Government; the Balance Sheet” rewarded 18 other institutions and individuals for their immense contribution towards the growth and development of the Ghanaian economy.