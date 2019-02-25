Home | News | Mahama won massively in Oda, Akyem Swedru and Achiase

Mahama won massively in Oda, Akyem Swedru and Achiase

Dan Soko

Politics of Monday, 25 February 2019

Source: Emmanuel Yaw Acheampong, ISD

John Mahama Thanksgiving play videoFormer president John Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has won the just ended National Democratic Congress (NDC) Presidential Primaries massively in the Oda, Akyem Swedru and Achiase constituencies of the Eastern region.

Former President Mahama secured 366 votes to beat his closest contender Joshua Alabi who had 11 votes in the elections supervised by the Electoral Commission.

He was followed by Ekow Spio-Garbrah who secured 3 votes with Sylvester Mensah obtaining 1 vote. Alban Bagbin, Goosie Tandoh, and Alhaji Nurideen Iddrisu all had zero votes.

There was high voter turn-out in the Achiase constituency. At the Achiase constituency, former President Mahama had 482 votes to secure the winner position followed by Joshua Alabi who had 15 votes.

Goosie Tando and Alhaji Nurideen Iddrisu had 3 votes each while Sylvester Mensah, Alban Bagbin and Ekow Spio-Garbra had 2 votes each.

At the Akyem Swedru constituency, John Mahama had 268 votes, Goosie Tanoh 20 votes, Joshua Alabi 19 votes, Sylvester Mensah and Alban Bagbin secured 4 votes each while Ekow Spio-Garbra had 1vote and Alhaji Nurideen Iddrisu also obtained zero vote.

In the latest development, John Mahama also won heavily at the Asene Manso Akroso constituency which was carved out from the Oda constituency recently. He had 655 votes to secure the winner followed by Joshua Alabi with 9 votes.

Alhaji Nurideen Iddrisu secured 4 votes, Ekow Spio-Garbrah had 3 votes, Alban Bagbin and Goosie Tandoh had 2 votes each while Sylvester Mensah secured only 1 vote.

Obviously, these constituencies are known to be the New Patriotic Party (NPP) strong seats since 1992.

We wait to see the action of the NDC in the 2020 general elections with former President Mahama securing a 95.24% of the vote, leaving six other contenders to squabble over less than 5% in a poll that involved about 260,000 NDC voters.

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

