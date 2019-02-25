Home | News | Jubilee House, 37 Army Officers Mess, Meridian Street Greeted With Filth [Images]

Jubilee House, 37 Army Officers Mess, Meridian Street Greeted With Filth [Images]

Dan Soko

The menace of filth in Ghana seems to have no boundaries as the Presidential palace, Jubilee house, the abode of the first gentleman of Ghana is greeted with filth.

The images are heaps of rubbish spotted at no other place but the frontage view of the Jubilee House today, Monday Feb 22.

It is widely known that when it comes to grandiose architecture in Ghana, nothing quite comes close to the Golden Jubilee House which serves as a residence and office of the President of Ghana, His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

2252019120857 ptkwn0y442 fb img 1551088112806

This architectural masterpiece has made its way onto a number of lists as one of the most beautiful presidential palaces and it’s not hard to see why. The Flagstaff House was ranked as one of the top 10 most beautiful presidential palaces last year according to theestle.net and it made the top 10 list for Africa this year by africaranking.com.

The Presidential complex is considered the most high place of the ruling government where renowned and audacious personalities such as heads of states, prime ministers, governors, foreign ministers, you can name it, are hosted.

2252019120857 0g830n4ayt fb img 1551088109785

The seat of government which was built by an Indian contractor with a 30million United States dollar loan facility from the Indian government is where all contracts and bilateral agreements are signed between Ghana and heads of states as well as international partners.

It is however intriguing and mind-blowing for a country that spent millions of dollars to put up that magnificent structure struggles to fight filth especially by a government that has vowed to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa. This is a talk tough government that launched a serious attack on the sanitation conundrum in the country with the creation of the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources.

2252019120858 8cs1vjhuup fb img 1551088115627

Sad to say, that this is an eye-saw not for Ghanaians who passes by that enclave but a perception reality for foreign residents and visitors who conduct businesses at the seat of government.

This situation is not quite different from the Army Officers Mess at 37 and the Meridian road infront of the 37 Military Hospital in Accra with heaps of garbage starring at passer biers.

Army Officers Mess at 37

2252019122459 h40o2r6eey fb img 1551093722183

2252019122505 rvmypcb553 fb img 1551093745733

2252019122510 osjvn0y442 fb img 1551093739366

2252019122519 sxoaredq5l fb img 1551093742625

2252019122526 swnyqdcp53 fb img 1551093749181

Meridian Street infront of 37 Military Hospital

2252019123444 typbsferqm fb img 1551093657503

2252019123446 ptkwn0y442 fb img 1551093638010

2252019123457 h41o266fey fb img 1551093642047

2252019123509 wcsevihutp fb img 1551093645296

​​​​​​​

2252019123520 i4ep276gfa fb img 1551093648015

​​​​​​​

Photo Credit: Elvis Darko

Editor, Finder Newspaper

Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

