Home | News | The Machinery Of Propaganda And Manipulation

The Machinery Of Propaganda And Manipulation

Dan Soko

The open and dirty manipulative machinery of John Dramani Mahama has succeeded in churning the flagbearership primaries of the NDC to himself. The most corrupt and most incompetent President ever has with much support, even stinking intrigues from his former appointees who only created and looted the country, manoeuvred his way to become the flag bearer of the NDC.

Through orchestrated schemes and machinations of the national, regional and branch hierarchies of the party, Mahama was indubitably dressed up to shortchange all his competitors. Very loose on fiscal discipline of the economy, Mahama enriched himself and his family. His appointees saw this and also enriched themselves to the peril of the development and progress of Ghana.

John Dramani Mahama is such an arrogant, selfish and unremorseful individual whose crude appetite for power and wealth remain unparalleled. Excerpts from the report of Dr. Kwasi Botchwey ostensibly blamed Mahama for their loss of the 2016 General Elections. So why would anybody in his right mind go to elect Mahama again as the flag bearer despite the incompetent and corrupt mantra dangling down his neck as a dead albatross? Simply, the underlying reason is that the hierarchy of the NDC and Mahama’s former appointees as well as the rank and file of the party are only in interested in one thing – create, loot and share. They only seek to milk Ghana clean!

And listen to John Mahama, “I have learnt my lessons; I will not repeat the mistakes again.” Mahama can go out there and tell that to the marines. He must be told that the presidency is not for: ma try, ma kwe! The presidency is for serious-minded, hard-working, visionary and incorruptible stalwarts. And the country has found one in the person of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the President of the Republic of Ghana.

What is important going forward is for the NPP to sit up, sharpen our communication skills, defuse immediately every propaganda and mischief that would be thrown out there into the socio-economic and political space by the NDC. Communication giants like the General Secretary, John Boadu; the National Organiser, Sammy Awuku; Deputy Minister, Anthony Karbo; Kwame Baffoe (Abronye DC) must constantly be in the media space. Nothing should be taken for granted. And come 2020, Mahama would be defeated again and thrown into perpetual political annihilation.

Long live NPP!
Long live Ghana!!
Nana Asamoah
NPP Communication Directorate,
Germany.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Kudos To The Police, EC

February 25, 2019

Ya Na Makes Key Appointments

February 25, 2019

If Primaries Were Horses, Spio And Others Would Ride!

February 25, 2019

Napo Visits Chief Imam

February 25, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: 27 Weapons Issued To SWAT

February 25, 2019

Military To Construct More Steel Bridges

February 25, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: I Was Tasked To Coordinate 21 MPs

February 25, 2019

Bagbin Beats Mahama In Nadowli/Kaleo

February 25, 2019

MOST POPULAR

'Strong, united' NDC's Flagstaff House march unstoppable – Mahama

February 24, 2019

FDA arrests seven drug peddlers, seizes 1,285 unregistered products

February 24, 2019

Barcelona coach loses faith in Kevin-Prince Boateng

February 24, 2019

"Nothing will stop us from regaining power"- NDC flagbearer John Mahama

February 24, 2019

Asante Kotoko suffer crushing defeat to ten-man Zambian side

February 24, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!