The Machinery Of Propaganda And Manipulation

The open and dirty manipulative machinery of John Dramani Mahama has succeeded in churning the flagbearership primaries of the NDC to himself. The most corrupt and most incompetent President ever has with much support, even stinking intrigues from his former appointees who only created and looted the country, manoeuvred his way to become the flag bearer of the NDC.

Through orchestrated schemes and machinations of the national, regional and branch hierarchies of the party, Mahama was indubitably dressed up to shortchange all his competitors. Very loose on fiscal discipline of the economy, Mahama enriched himself and his family. His appointees saw this and also enriched themselves to the peril of the development and progress of Ghana.

John Dramani Mahama is such an arrogant, selfish and unremorseful individual whose crude appetite for power and wealth remain unparalleled. Excerpts from the report of Dr. Kwasi Botchwey ostensibly blamed Mahama for their loss of the 2016 General Elections. So why would anybody in his right mind go to elect Mahama again as the flag bearer despite the incompetent and corrupt mantra dangling down his neck as a dead albatross? Simply, the underlying reason is that the hierarchy of the NDC and Mahama’s former appointees as well as the rank and file of the party are only in interested in one thing – create, loot and share. They only seek to milk Ghana clean!

And listen to John Mahama, “I have learnt my lessons; I will not repeat the mistakes again.” Mahama can go out there and tell that to the marines. He must be told that the presidency is not for: ma try, ma kwe! The presidency is for serious-minded, hard-working, visionary and incorruptible stalwarts. And the country has found one in the person of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the President of the Republic of Ghana.

What is important going forward is for the NPP to sit up, sharpen our communication skills, defuse immediately every propaganda and mischief that would be thrown out there into the socio-economic and political space by the NDC. Communication giants like the General Secretary, John Boadu; the National Organiser, Sammy Awuku; Deputy Minister, Anthony Karbo; Kwame Baffoe (Abronye DC) must constantly be in the media space. Nothing should be taken for granted. And come 2020, Mahama would be defeated again and thrown into perpetual political annihilation.

Long live NPP!

Long live Ghana!!

Nana Asamoah

NPP Communication Directorate,

Germany.