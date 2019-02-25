Home | News | Ablekuma South Constituency Youth Wing Congratulates H.e. John Dramani Mahama

Ablekuma South Constituency Youth Wing Congratulates H.e. John Dramani Mahama

Dan Soko
Ablekuma South Constituency Youth Wing Congratulates H.e. John Dramani Mahama

The entire Branch Youth Organizers and members of Ablekuma South Constituency extend to His Excellency John Dramani Mahama our warmest congratulations on your election as the Partys' Presidential Candidate. Your Overwhelming and resounding victory in the presidential Primaries demonstrates the confidence which the delegates of the Party across the country have reposed in your foresighted and able leadership. We are very confident that you will provide the needed leadership to turn this country around.

In congratulating the Winner, we also wish to say same to the other contestants, namely Erudite Prof. Joshua Alabi,Mr. Gbagbin, Mr Goosie Tanoh,Mr.Mensah and Alhaji Nurudeen. You have all demonstrated your commitment to democracy by participating in this transparent process and by campaigning vigorously across this country.

Particular mention is made of Dr. Alfred Oko Vanderpuye, Member of Parliament for the Constituency for his immense Contribution(financially) in both Ablekuma West and Central Constituencies

We also wish to use this opportunity to admonish all that we must be mindful of the things that bind us together under the Umbrella as a big family rather than our own individual interest. The curtains have been drawn and the battle has just begun, we must, therefore, eschew any form of sour grapes and vendetta, and throw all our support, energy and intellect to the newly elected candidate John Dramani Mahama, to ensure unity, responsiveness and efficacy for a massive victory in the 2020 general elections.

Together We Win 2020
God bless the NDC
Signed
Gideon Hammond
Constituency Youth Organizer

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Kudos To The Police, EC

February 25, 2019

Ya Na Makes Key Appointments

February 25, 2019

If Primaries Were Horses, Spio And Others Would Ride!

February 25, 2019

Napo Visits Chief Imam

February 25, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: 27 Weapons Issued To SWAT

February 25, 2019

Military To Construct More Steel Bridges

February 25, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: I Was Tasked To Coordinate 21 MPs

February 25, 2019

Bagbin Beats Mahama In Nadowli/Kaleo

February 25, 2019

MOST POPULAR

'Strong, united' NDC's Flagstaff House march unstoppable – Mahama

February 24, 2019

FDA arrests seven drug peddlers, seizes 1,285 unregistered products

February 24, 2019

Barcelona coach loses faith in Kevin-Prince Boateng

February 24, 2019

"Nothing will stop us from regaining power"- NDC flagbearer John Mahama

February 24, 2019

Asante Kotoko suffer crushing defeat to ten-man Zambian side

February 24, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!