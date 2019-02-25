Ablekuma South Constituency Youth Wing Congratulates H.e. John Dramani Mahama

The entire Branch Youth Organizers and members of Ablekuma South Constituency extend to His Excellency John Dramani Mahama our warmest congratulations on your election as the Partys' Presidential Candidate. Your Overwhelming and resounding victory in the presidential Primaries demonstrates the confidence which the delegates of the Party across the country have reposed in your foresighted and able leadership. We are very confident that you will provide the needed leadership to turn this country around.

In congratulating the Winner, we also wish to say same to the other contestants, namely Erudite Prof. Joshua Alabi,Mr. Gbagbin, Mr Goosie Tanoh,Mr.Mensah and Alhaji Nurudeen. You have all demonstrated your commitment to democracy by participating in this transparent process and by campaigning vigorously across this country.

Particular mention is made of Dr. Alfred Oko Vanderpuye, Member of Parliament for the Constituency for his immense Contribution(financially) in both Ablekuma West and Central Constituencies

We also wish to use this opportunity to admonish all that we must be mindful of the things that bind us together under the Umbrella as a big family rather than our own individual interest. The curtains have been drawn and the battle has just begun, we must, therefore, eschew any form of sour grapes and vendetta, and throw all our support, energy and intellect to the newly elected candidate John Dramani Mahama, to ensure unity, responsiveness and efficacy for a massive victory in the 2020 general elections.

Together We Win 2020

God bless the NDC

Signed

Gideon Hammond

Constituency Youth Organizer