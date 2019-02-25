Martin Antwi Hails Sogne Yacouba Display Despite Nkana Defeat

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Martin Antwi has heaped praises on striker Songne Yacouba for his display in the CAF Confederation Cup against Nkana FC despite loss.

The Burkinabe import has come under a lot of criticism from fans following his dry spell in front of goal for the Reds.

Yacouba before yesterday’s goals had gone six goals without finding the back of the net but had provided five assists in the competition.

However, the lanky forward scored the first goal for the club against Nkana FC in Kitwe.

Martin Antwi speaking to the media after the team’s 3-1 loss in Zambia said, "We were all worried because Yacouba has enjoyed more playing time in the Confederation Cup with an impressive display, but hasn't had the season that he would have been hoping for".

The former WAFA playmaker applauded his teammate for the hard work he had put in to end his goal drought and believes their talisman will bang in more goals in their subsequent games.

"Anyone who watched the game saw that we were all happy for Yacouba, after slotting in that beautiful free kick.

"The pressure on him was huge after running of games without a goal. Now we know that this is the first many.

"We will continue to support him in every game to produce his bring back his best form again" he ended.

This was Songne Yacouba's first competitive goal after his brace against Aduana Stars in Ghana Premier League on June 2, 2018.

Asante Kotoko's African campaign will continue with two consecutive home fixtures against Nkana FC and Al Hilal at Baba Yara Stadium on March 3 and March 10 respectively.