CAF CC: Nkana FC Coach Hails Kotoko's Quality

Dan Soko

Nkana FC head coach, Beston Chambeshi has hailed Asante Kotoko’s despite whipping them by 3-1 in the CAF Confederations Cup.

Kelvin Kampamba and Freddy Tshmenga goals were enough for the home side in Kitwe on Sunday.

The hosts looked more purposeful and capitalized on some defensive errors from Kotoko to clinch maximum points.

“Nkana playing Asante Kotoko was not going to be easy for us. They are a good team with good technical staff,” he said after the game.

“However, we prepared very well for this game because we understood the importance of getting the three points.”

Kotoko will host the Zambian side at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the reverse leg on Sunday 3rd March 2019.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

